Patrick T. Martin Joins ACNB Bank as Community Banking Manager

Martin joins the team at Frederick and Walkersville locations

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick T. Martin has joined ACNB Bank in the position of Community Banking Manager of the Aspen Ridge Office located at 165A Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick, MD, and the Walkersville Office located at 200 Commerce Drive, Walkersville, MD. In this role, Mr. Martin is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers' needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff. He can be reached during business hours at [email protected] or 240.259.1573.

Mr. Martin's professional experience includes 18 years in the banking industry, specializing in branch management, commercial lending and residential mortgage. Prior to joining ACNB Bank, he served as a branch relationship manager for a regional bank in central Maryland. He was born in Leesburg, Virginia, and is a graduate of Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville, VA. Mr. Martin enjoys volunteering in the local community and currently serves on the Scholarship Committee for the Community Foundation of Frederick County. He resides in Frederick, MD, with his wife, Melissa. They have five children –Cameron, Patrick, Aidan, Andrew and Cali.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857 on Gettysburg's Lincoln Square, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the ACNB BANK Press Release/Patrick T. Martin Joins

Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.

