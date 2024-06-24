Patrick Wheeler Named Chairman of the Board for Frederick Innovation Technology Center (FITCI)

Kathie Callahan Brady shares, "Patrick's leadership and vision will be instrumental to FITCI as we expand into the next generation of FITCI and continue to drive innovation and support the growth of technology startups in Frederick." Post this

Patrick's extensive experience includes his role as the CEO of a leading technology consulting firm, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. His background in servant leadership and dedication to transforming the consulting industry aligns perfectly with FITCI's values and objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Wheeler as our new Chairman," said Kathie Callahan Brady, President and CEO of FITCI. "Patrick's leadership and vision will be instrumental to FITCI as we expand into the next generation of FITCI and continue to drive innovation and support the growth of technology startups in Frederick. And don't miss the LAUNCH of Maryland's EDGE on July 18th,2024." (https://fitci.org/event/launch/)

Patrick Wheeler's appointment as Chairman of the Board is effective June 1st, 2024. For more information about FITCI and its programs, please visit http://www.fitci.org.

About FITCI:

The Frederick Innovation Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is a leading business incubator in Frederick, Maryland, dedicated to supporting the growth and success of science and technology-based startups. FITCI provides a collaborative environment, comprehensive support services, and access to a network of industry experts to help entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses.

April Bartel, FITCI, 301-699-2999, [email protected], www.fitci.org

