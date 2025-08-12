Patriot Bolt Makes History: Four Straight Years on the Inc. 5000 as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible employees, the support of our trusted vendors, and the loyalty of our valued customers." - Kris Kolb, President of Patriot Bolt Post this

Inc.5000, the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Patriot Bolt is No. 1970 on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc 5000 for the fourth year in a row is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible employees, the support of our trusted vendors, and the loyalty of our valued customers. Thank you all for your commitment and partnership—this achievement belongs to each and every one of you." — Kris Kolb, President of Patriot Bolt

"This award is a reflection of our entire team's drive, discipline, and focus on what matters: delivering solutions our customers can count on," said Bryce Oliveira, Vice President of Sales at Patriot Bolt. "We've built a culture where urgency, precision, and service are not buzzwords— they're expectations."

"We don't just sell fasteners—we solve problems," Oliveira added. "That starts with listening to our customers, responding quickly, and having a team that believes in delivering with urgency. We've cultivated a culture where every team member plays a role in the sale, the service, and the outcome."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Patriot Bolt and Fastener, based in Humble, Texas, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality specialty fasteners, bolts, gaskets, and hardware for demanding industries such as oil and gas, energy, and aerospace. Since its founding in 2018, Patriot Bolt has rapidly distinguished itself as a reliable partner known for precision, exceptional service, and quick delivery, supported by a leadership team with over 100 years of combined industry experience. The company's commitment to excellence is underscored by its ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring consistent quality in every product. Among its most notable achievements, Patriot Bolt has earned a place on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for multiple consecutive years—most recently ranking No. 757 in 2024, No. 1716 in 2023, and No. 1172 in 2022—an honor that places the company in the top tier of growth-driven businesses nationwide. Additionally, Patriot Bolt supports the Wounded Warrior Project, reflecting a dedication to giving back to the community and supporting veterans

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Patricia Rodriguez, Patriot Bolt, 1 281-581-0176, [email protected] , www.patriotbolt.com

SOURCE Patriot Bolt