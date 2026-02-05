Patriot Express Named 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center in Plano

Patriot Express Tire & Oil, a veteran-owned automotive service center in Plano, Texas, has been recognized as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center. The award is based on verified customer reviews and reflects Patriot Express's commitment to service values rooted in integrity, accountability, and consistency. Those principles guide every customer interaction, from transparent recommendations to dependable automotive repair, and have earned the trust of drivers throughout the Plano community.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Express Tire & Oil has earned the distinction of being named a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center. This is the sixth year that CARFAX is celebrating service centers around the country for their exceptional customer service, based on verified customer reviews. The average rating for the 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers was an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"The Top-Rated distinction is based solely on verified ratings and reviews from CARFAX consumers," said Mike Liou, Head of B2B Marketing at CARFAX. "These service centers truly set the standards for customer care by establishing trust and transparency—the best of the best."

"As a veteran-owned business, service and accountability are core to how we operate every day," said Brent Radtke, CEO of Patriot Express. "Being recognized by CARFAX - based entirely on customer feedback - is incredibly meaningful to our team. It reinforces our commitment to honest recommendations, transparent communication, and taking care of our customers the right way."

