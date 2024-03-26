Patriot Insurance Company Names Cross Insurance Diamond Achiever in Maine

Award presented to the agency for attaining the highest overall rating based on performance in the state of Maine

BANGOR, Maine, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cross Insurance has been named Maine's 2023 Diamond Achiever by Patriot Insurance Company, based in Yarmouth, Maine. The annual Diamond Achiever awards are presented to the highest-performing agencies based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention.

"Cross Insurance is a prime example of what it means to be a superior business partner," shares Patriot Insurance Company President and CEO Lincoln Merrill, Jr. "Cross Insurance thrived in 2023 through their hard work by ensuring our mutual clients received above and beyond support for their insurance needs. Congratulations to the Cross Insurance on a Diamond Achiever year!"

The results achieved by the team at Cross Insurance in 2023 helped the agency become one of the most successful among Patriot Insurance Company's more than 115 independent agencies.

"We're certainly proud and, at the same time, humbled, out of Patriot Insurance Company's more than 115 agencies, to be chosen for this recognition. At the same time, I have to say it's easy with a partner like Patriot Insurance Company; they've been great to work with as we navigate a challenging marketplace," shares Cross Insurance CEO and President Royce Cross.

Cross Insurance has been licensed with Patriot Insurance Company since 1993 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Premier independent insurance agency partners.



About Patriot Insurance

Patriot Insurance Company has been providing peace of mind for families and businesses in New England for over 50 years. Headquartered in Yarmouth, Maine, we are a regional carrier offering business, home, auto, life, and surety products backed by local, autonomous claims, loss control, and underwriting teams. We work exclusively with independent agents who can give our customers the personal guidance and service they deserve. Since 2007, we have partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance, a longstanding company founded in Michigan in 1868. Patriot Insurance Company is financially sound, with an AM Best rating of "A" (Excellent). To learn more, visit us online at patriotinsuranceco.com.

About Cross Insurance

Cross Insurance, a third-generation family-owned agency, will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024. The company, which has remained headquartered in Bangor, Maine since its founding in 1954, has grown extensively over the decades and now has over 40 offices located throughout New England, New York and Florida. Cross Insurance offers an extensive range of insurance products, including commercial insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and surety bonds. Cross Insurance was ranked the 2nd largest New England Based Broker of U.S. Business by the Business Insurance Journal in 2023.

