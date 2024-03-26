Patriot Insurance Company Names The Essex Agency Diamond Achiever in Vermont

Award presented to the agency for attaining the highest overall rating based on performance in the state of Vermont

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Essex Agency has been named Vermont's 2023 Diamond Achiever by Patriot Insurance Company, based in Yarmouth, Maine. The annual Diamond Achiever awards are presented to the highest-performing agencies based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention.

"The Essex Agency is a prime example of what it means to be a superior business partner," shares Patriot Insurance Company President and CEO Lincoln Merrill, Jr. "The Essex Agency thrived in 2023 through their hard work by ensuring our mutual clients received above and beyond support for their insurance needs. Congratulations to The Essex Agency on a Diamond Achiever year!"

The results achieved by the team at The Essex Agency in 2023 helped the agency become one of the most successful among Patriot Insurance Company's more than 115 independent agencies.

"To be successful in our business, there are three very important components. You need good loyal long-term insureds, great relationships with your carriers, and a strong hardworking staff. We are proud to be a Patriot Insurance Company agency partner," shares The Essex Agency President David Holton.

The Essex Agency has been licensed with Patriot Insurance Company since 1993 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Preferred independent insurance agency partners.

To learn more about Patriot Insurance Company, visit patriotinsuranceco.com. For more information on The Essex Agency visit, essexagency.com.

