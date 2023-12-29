Patriot Memory to Showcase New Innovations in Gen5 x4 SSDs, DDR5 and More at CES 2024

"2024 will be a monumental year for Patriot Memory's continued mission to lead the way towards building a brighter future." Post this

"Patriot Memory is thrilled to return to CES for another year," said Les Henry, VP of N. America and S. America Sales. "2024 will be a monumental year for Patriot Memory's continued mission to lead the way towards building a brighter future."

CES 2024 will be hosted from January 9th to January 12th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with an in-person exhibition, Patriot Memory's team will also publish photos and videos live from CES via Patriot social media channels.

Patriot Memory's exhibition will be hosted at the Bellagio Resort and Casino, located at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. Patriot Memory's suite will be open by appointment only from January 9th through January 12th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST. For booking and suite information, please contact your local Patriot Memory representatives to schedule an appointment. For additional questions or information about Patriot Memory's attendance at CES, please contact Shannon Robb at [email protected].

For more information about CES 2024, please visit CES's website at https://www.ces.tech/about-ces.aspx. For more information about Patriot Memory, attendance at CES and new products, please visit Patriot Memory's website at https://www.patriotmemory.com.

About Patriot Memory™

Patriot Memory is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage and gaming peripherals. Founded in 1985, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world-renowned for its extreme performance, reliability, and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers, and distributors throughout the world, with operations in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

Connect with Patriot Viper:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VIPERgamingpatriot

Twitter: https://twitter.com/patriot_VIPER

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriot_VIPER

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patriotviper

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patriot.viper

*All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Zach Reifschneider, Patriot Memory, (813) 409-4022, [email protected], https://www.patriotmemory.com

Shannon Robb, Patriot Memory, (909) 670-7980, [email protected], https://www.patriotmemory.com

SOURCE Patriot Memory