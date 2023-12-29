Patriot Memory to Showcase New Innovations in Gen5 x4 SSDs, DDR5 and More at CES 2024

The upcoming in-person exhibition at CES will look ahead to the future of high-performance consumer, gaming and industrial technology built by Patriot Memory.
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Memory, a leading manufacturer of high-performance enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage and gaming peripherals, will host its annual in-person exhibition at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Accompanied by its worldwide team and supporting brands, Viper Gaming and ACPI, Patriot Memory's showcase, entitled "Engineering the Performance of Tomorrow", will give audiences a first look at Patriot Memory's newest innovations in top-performance memory and storage solutions.
Along with its flagship memory and storage, Patriot Memory will offer a first preview of flagship solutions targeted to launch in 2024, including the upcoming Transporter, Transporter M, Transporter MD and Transporter Ultimate portable SSD series. Patriot Memory's gaming-oriented brand, Viper Gaming, will feature its first-ever memory collaboration with ASUS' TUF Gaming, the Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5, along with a preview of its upcoming overclocking DDR5 RDIMM modules to work with the new Intel W790 and AMD TR5 platforms. Viper Gaming will also showcase its latest Gen5 x4 storage series, the PV553 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD and an early look at the upcoming PV573 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD. Viper Gaming's exhibition will also feature newly released memory and storage solutions, including the VP4000 Mini Gen4 x4 M.2 2230 SSD built for small form factor systems that can hold M2 2280 SSDs, such as the ROG Ally and Steam Deck, Viper Elite 5 DDR5 Performance RAM, Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Performance RAM, VP4300 Lite M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD, and much more. Patriot Memory's industrial division, ACPI, will feature its newest flash storage, memory solutions and other industrial-grade components.
"Patriot Memory is thrilled to return to CES for another year," said Les Henry, VP of N. America and S. America Sales. "2024 will be a monumental year for Patriot Memory's continued mission to lead the way towards building a brighter future."
CES 2024 will be hosted from January 9th to January 12th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with an in-person exhibition, Patriot Memory's team will also publish photos and videos live from CES via Patriot social media channels.
Patriot Memory's exhibition will be hosted at the Bellagio Resort and Casino, located at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. Patriot Memory's suite will be open by appointment only from January 9th through January 12th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST. For booking and suite information, please contact your local Patriot Memory representatives to schedule an appointment. For additional questions or information about Patriot Memory's attendance at CES, please contact Shannon Robb at [email protected].
For more information about CES 2024, please visit CES's website at https://www.ces.tech/about-ces.aspx. For more information about Patriot Memory, attendance at CES and new products, please visit Patriot Memory's website at https://www.patriotmemory.com.
About Patriot Memory™
Patriot Memory is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage and gaming peripherals. Founded in 1985, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world-renowned for its extreme performance, reliability, and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers, and distributors throughout the world, with operations in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.
*All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.
