Patriot Viper Announces VP4000 Mini M.2 2230 SSD for Console Gaming

Built for strong console gaming performance on the ROG Ally, Steam Deck and other platforms, the VP4000 Mini is available now.
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Memory, a leading manufacturer of high-performance enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage and gaming peripherals, has announced the release of their newest internal solid state drive: the VP4000 Mini M.2 2230 SSD.
The VP4000 Mini marks the first-ever M.2 2230 SSD set to be released by Patriot Memory's gaming division, Viper Gaming. The VP4000 Mini features strong sequential read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and a special edition ultra-thin heatspreader. With high storage capabilities of up to 2TB and a compact body design, the VP4000 Mini will be fully compatible with handheld gaming consoles, such as the ROG Ally and Steam Deck. The VP4000 Mini is also compatible with other slim PCs, laptops and tablets, including the Microsoft Surface, making for a versatile storage solution built for gamers, tech enthusiasts and content creators alike.
"Constant innovation within the gaming world is our most important goal with Viper Gaming," said Les Henry, VP of N. America and S. America Sales. "We're excited to continue expanding our reach into the world of handheld consoles in 2024."
The VP4000 Mini is officially released, and will soon be available for purchase at your favorite local reseller or online marketplace. For more information about the VP4000 Mini, please visit Viper Gaming's VP4000 Mini page at https://viper.patriotmemory.com/products/viper-vp4000mini-pcie-m-2-gen4x4-solid-state-drive. For more information about Viper Gaming and Patriot Viper's storage solutions, please visit Viper Gaming's SSDs page at [https://viper.patriotmemory.com/product-categories/solid-state-drives.
About Patriot Memory™
Patriot Memory is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage and gaming peripherals. Founded in 1985, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world-renowned for their extreme performance, reliability, and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers, and distributors throughout the world, with operations in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.
About Viper™
Viper™ is a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. Viper™ was established in 2007 by unveiling their well-known line of computer memory, which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, Viper™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level, and high-end solutions, all with rich feature sets, Viper™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers with the best price-for-performance and reliability that enable them to dominate their sport.
