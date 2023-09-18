Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 4TB Gaming SSD Named "One of the Best Gaming SSDs Ever Made" by TweakTown

"We thank TweakTown for their fantastic review and high praise for our VP4300 Lite. Our Patriot team set out to create the perfect SSD for both console and PC gamers, and we're thrilled to be recognized as one of the best SSDs ever made to date." Tweet this

To read TweakTown's entire review and breakdown of the Editor's Choice Award-winning VP4300 Lite, please visit TweakTown's VP4300 Lite review page.

We thank TweakTown for their fantastic review and high praise for our VP4300 Lite", said Les Henry, VP of N. America and S. America Sales. "Our Patriot team set out to create the perfect SSD for both console and PC gamers, and we're thrilled to be recognized as one of the best SSDs ever made to date."

Known for their industry-leading computer hardware and technology reviews, TweakTown has become one of the most popular technology websites since their launch in September 1999. To date, TweakTown's Editor's Choice Award is the highest award products can earn, representing the best products available on the consumer market. The Editor's Choice Award's criteria is described as follows: "[The Editor's Choice Award is] reserved for products which are undoubtedly the best in their category - they have barely any flaws and cons, offer top notch performance, quality, features and the whole kitchen sink! If recommended our Editor's Choice, it more than likely means we use it!" For more information about TweakTown's awards, please visit TweakTown's Awards page. For more information about TweakTown, please visit the TweakTown website.

Released in August 2023, the VP4300 Lite is now available for purchase. It can be purchased through Patriot Viper's Amazon Store. For more information about the VP4300 Lite and Viper Gaming's SSD series, please visit Viper Gaming's VP4300 Lite page.

About Patriot Memory™

Patriot Memory is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage and gaming peripherals. Founded in 1985, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world-renowned for their extreme performance, reliability and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers and distributors throughout the world, with operations in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

About Viper™

Viper™ is a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. Viper™ was established in 2007 by unveiling their well-known line of computer memory, which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, Viper™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level, and high-end solutions, all with rich feature sets, Viper™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers with the best price-for-performance and reliability that enable them to dominate their sport.

