Patriots vs. Vikings Game: Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel, Where & How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 2 Today on NFL Network Out-of-Market

How to Watch, Listen, and Stream New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Preseason Week 2

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New England Patriots travel to Minnesota for their second preseason game of the 2025 NFL season, facing off against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT). The matchup follows joint practice sessions held on Wednesday and Thursday during training camp.

Game Info & How to Watch Patriots vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 16

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Online Streaming: Watch LIVE

Television Broadcast (In-Market)

New England viewers can watch via the Patriots Preseason Television Network. The flagship station for this coverage is WBZ-TV (CBS, Boston ), with affiliates across New England including stations in Connecticut , Maine , New Hampshire , Vermont , and Rhode Island .

), with affiliates across New England including stations in , , , , and . The broadcast team includes Devin and Jason McCourty , Scott Zolak , with sideline reporting by Steve Burton and analysis from Paul Perillo .

, , with sideline reporting by and analysis from . Fans can also stream the game for free via the Patriots app (iOS/Android) and Patriots.com mobile web, in-market only.

Minnesota and regional viewers can watch the game on KMSP FOX 9 in the Twin Cities and the surrounding upper Midwest markets via simulcast.

Streaming (Digital & Out-of-Market)

NFL+ offers live streaming of out-of-market preseason games on mobile devices nationwide. In-market fans can also watch local broadcasts via NFL+ on mobile and tablet devices.

Radio Coverage

New England radio: Coverage is available on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Patriots' flagship station, with Bob Socci on play-by-play and Phil Perry providing analysis.

on play-by-play and providing analysis. Minnesota radio: Fans can tune in via KFAN (100.3 FM) and KTLK (1130 AM), along with a broader network reaching five states. The broadcast team includes Paul Allen , Pete Bercich , and Ben Leber .

radio: Fans can tune in via KFAN (100.3 FM) and KTLK (1130 AM), along with a broader network reaching five states. The broadcast team includes , , and . Spanish-language coverage: Available via Tico Sports (WREY 94.9 FM, 630 AM), accessible also online through Tico-Sports.com, elrey949fm.com, and Vikings.com.

(WREY 94.9 FM, 630 AM), accessible also online through Tico-Sports.com, elrey949fm.com, and Vikings.com. National radio / satellite: SiriusXM offers both team feeds:

Patriots stream: Channel 382

Vikings stream: Channel 226

Quick Summary Table

Platform

Access Details

TV (NE Market)

WBZ-TV (CBS Boston) & affiliates; free via Patriots app & site in-market

TV (MN Region)

KMSP FOX 9 and affiliates across the upper Midwest

Streaming

NFL+ (out-of-market streaming nationwide; mobile/tablet)

NE Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub (Somoci/Perry)

MN Radio

KFAN/KTLK network (Paul Allen/Bercich)

Spanish Radio

Tico Sports (WREY, WREY.com, Vikings.com)

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM: Patriots (382), Vikings (226)

Why It Matters

Week 2 of preseason is a crucial phase for both teams as they evaluate roster depth and sharpen game plans. Joint practices earlier in the week deepen tactical familiarity and set the stage for key performances in the game

