Patriots vs. Vikings Game: Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel, Where & How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 2 Today on NFL Network Out-of-Market

How to Watch, Listen, and Stream New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Preseason Week 2
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New England Patriots travel to Minnesota for their second preseason game of the 2025 NFL season, facing off against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT). The matchup follows joint practice sessions held on Wednesday and Thursday during training camp.
Game Info & How to Watch Patriots vs. Vikings
Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 16
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Online Streaming: Watch LIVE
Watch Every NFL Game Live - SUBSCRIBE NOW
Television Broadcast (In-Market)
- New England viewers can watch via the Patriots Preseason Television Network. The flagship station for this coverage is WBZ-TV (CBS, Boston), with affiliates across New England including stations in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.
- The broadcast team includes Devin and Jason McCourty, Scott Zolak, with sideline reporting by Steve Burton and analysis from Paul Perillo.
- Fans can also stream the game for free via the Patriots app (iOS/Android) and Patriots.com mobile web, in-market only.
- Minnesota and regional viewers can watch the game on KMSP FOX 9 in the Twin Cities and the surrounding upper Midwest markets via simulcast.
Streaming (Digital & Out-of-Market)
- NFL+ offers live streaming of out-of-market preseason games on mobile devices nationwide. In-market fans can also watch local broadcasts via NFL+ on mobile and tablet devices.
Radio Coverage
- New England radio: Coverage is available on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Patriots' flagship station, with Bob Socci on play-by-play and Phil Perry providing analysis.
- Minnesota radio: Fans can tune in via KFAN (100.3 FM) and KTLK (1130 AM), along with a broader network reaching five states. The broadcast team includes Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, and Ben Leber.
- Spanish-language coverage: Available via Tico Sports (WREY 94.9 FM, 630 AM), accessible also online through Tico-Sports.com, elrey949fm.com, and Vikings.com.
- National radio / satellite: SiriusXM offers both team feeds:
- Patriots stream: Channel 382
- Vikings stream: Channel 226
Quick Summary Table
Platform
Access Details
TV (NE Market)
WBZ-TV (CBS Boston) & affiliates; free via Patriots app & site in-market
TV (MN Region)
KMSP FOX 9 and affiliates across the upper Midwest
Streaming
NFL+ (out-of-market streaming nationwide; mobile/tablet)
NE Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub (Somoci/Perry)
MN Radio
KFAN/KTLK network (Paul Allen/Bercich)
Spanish Radio
Tico Sports (WREY, WREY.com, Vikings.com)
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM: Patriots (382), Vikings (226)
Why It Matters
Week 2 of preseason is a crucial phase for both teams as they evaluate roster depth and sharpen game plans. Joint practices earlier in the week deepen tactical familiarity and set the stage for key performances in the game.
Media Contact
NFL Plus, NFL Plus, 1 918-537-2071, [email protected], https://nflgame.plus/
SOURCE NFL Plus
Share this article