Patsnap and BizInt Smart Charts Unveil New Integration to Empower Patent Professionals

Patsnap and BizInt Smart Charts announce an integration aimed at enhancing end-to-end patent analysis capabilities.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patsnap, a global leader in AI-powered innovation intelligence, and BizInt Smart Charts, a leading provider of IP reporting and analytics software, are thrilled to announce a new integration aimed at enhancing end-to-end patent analysis capabilities.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders in a move that will enable IP professionals within biotech, pharma, chemical, and medical device manufacturing to seamlessly export data from Patsnap, the world's most comprehensive patent database, into BizInt Smart Charts tools. BizInt Smart Charts for Patents integrates data from multiple databases and transforms patent data into competitive and IP intelligence through its powerful reporting and visualization capabilities.

By streamlining the patent analysis process, this partnership will empower patent professionals with unparalleled insights and efficiency in generating insightful reports that will drive product strategy and portfolio analysis.

Key features of the integration include:

Seamless data integration: Users can now easily export data from Patsnap directly into BizInt Smart Charts for Patents and integrate it with other IP datasets, ensuring a smooth transition from patent search to comprehensive analysis.

Advanced reporting: BizInt Smart Charts powerful reporting and visualization tools are now fully integrated with Patsnap data, offering patent professionals dynamic and interactive reports that make complex information easily digestible.

Actionable intelligence: Users can be confident in the depth and completeness of their patent data by leveraging Patsnap's comprehensive patent database, offering industry-leading coverage curated by both humans and AI.

Efficient workflow: Users can optimize their workflow and save valuable time and resources by facilitating data merging and analysis across multiple platforms.

Enhanced decision-making: The combined strengths of BizInt Smart Charts and Patsnap empower patent professionals to make informed decisions by providing a holistic view of patent data in a user-friendly format.

"We are excited to collaborate with Patsnap to integrate their comprehensive patent data with other IP sources supported by BizInt Smart Charts for Patents. This integration reflects our commitment to innovation and providing our users with the key resources needed to progress their IP analysis," said Diane Webb, Co-Founder and President at BizInt Solutions.

Haydn Evans, Senior Director of Go-To-Market (GTM) at Patsnap, commented, "Joining forces with BizInt further elevates the innovation toolkit for Patsnap's data-driven innovators, and we're especially thrilled at the impact this cross-platform functionality will bring to our pharma and life science users in accelerating their drug landscaping and development capabilities. This is a glimpse into our ongoing commitment to streamline and supercharge the global innovation cycle by building tools for enterprises racing to get the best products to market."

The BizInt Smart Charts and Patsnap integration is now available to users, providing a unified platform for patent professionals to streamline their workflows, gain deeper insights, and make more informed decisions.

About BizInt Smart Charts

The BizInt Smart Charts product family, developed and marketed by BizInt Solutions, Inc., provides unique solutions for creating, customizing, and delivering IP reports and visualizations that integrate the leading sources of patent, IP sequence, non-patent literature and chemical structure data. With a commitment to innovation and user-friendly solutions, BizInt Smart Charts empowers patent professionals to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of intellectual property. Learn more at www.BizInt.com.

About Patsnap

Founded in 2007, Patsnap is the leader in AI-powered innovation intelligence. Our user-friendly platform revolutionizes how IP and R&D teams collaborate across the entire innovation lifecycle — from validating ideas to analyzing the competitive landscape and beyond. More than 12,000 global companies across diverse industries trust Patsnap to innovate faster with AI. Discover more: www.patsnap.com.

