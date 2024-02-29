Patterson Dental and Vyne Dental Join Forces to Expedite Insurance Claim Processing for Eaglesoft Customers and Dental Professionals Nationwide

"Through our collaboration with Patterson Dental, we are committed to delivering expedited solutions and unparalleled support to dental professionals navigating through this difficult period," said Steve Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Vyne. Post this

"We are fully committed to providing a fast resolution to our customers experiencing this challenge. Patterson has always strived to put the needs of our customers first and we have worked diligently with Vyne Dental to provide a rapid solution. We are confident in Vyne Dental's ability to support our software customers," Tim Rogan, President of Patterson Dental.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Rapid resolution of insurance claim processing delays

Tailored support services to meet the specific needs of affected practices

Access to cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to optimize practice efficiency

Immediate user feedback:

"Seamless and self-explanatory." - Anna, Office Manager at Matta Family Dentistry

"It was super easy to get started, just follow the instructions and you'll be golden." - True Smiles Dental

"Pretty easy!" - Tina, Main Street Dental at Weatherford, Texas

For further information and assistance, dental professionals are encouraged to call 317-647-3302 or visit vynedental.com/chg-patterson for immediate support.

About Vyne Dental: Vyne Dental is a leading provider of dental practice management solutions, offering innovative technology and unparalleled support to dental professionals nationwide. Vyne Dental is part of the VyneⓇ family of industry-leading information exchange, revenue acceleration and communication solutions for healthcare. Vyne DentalⓇ solutions are strategically developed for dental practices, healthcare providers, and insurance plans and payers, to facilitate the secure exchange of health information in a digital, end-to-end revenue accelerator that optimizes cash flow while helping to reduce associative costs. Vyne Dental endeavors to continually drive the dental industry forward by innovating intelligent technologies to improve workflow, reduce administrative costs, engage patients, and streamline reimbursements. Learn more at vynedental.com.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

