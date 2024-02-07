Patterson Volkswagen Tyler Announces 3.9% APR Financing for the 2024 VW Taos

Drivers can now finance the 2024 Volkswagen Taos at 3.9% APR for 72 months at the Patterson Volkswagen Tyler dealership.

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patterson Volkswagen Tyler is thrilled to introduce a financing offer for the highly anticipated 2024 Volkswagen Taos. With a low 3.9% APR for 72 months, owning the stylish and versatile Taos is more affordable than ever. Plus, customers can also enjoy a $500 bonus towards their purchase.

The 2024 Volkswagen Taos boasts a spacious interior with a modern design, premium finish and advanced technology. Its long wheelbase ensures ample passenger space, offering 99.5 cu. ft. of roominess. Whether it's luggage or gear, the Taos accommodates with ease, providing up to 65.9 cu. ft. of cargo space when the second row is folded down.

Equipped with an array of convenience features, the 2024 Taos enhances every journey. From automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers to heated and ventilated front seats, the Taos ensures comfort and convenience for all occupants. The heated leatherette-wrapped multifunction steering wheel adds a touch of luxury, while KESSY® keyless access and remote start offer a smooth entry and starting experience. Dual-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control keeps the cabin pleasant for everyone. At the same time, the 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support ensures personalized comfort on every drive.

The 10.25-inch fully configurable Digital Cockpit Pro offers hassle-free integration of navigation and driving data, providing a comprehensive driving experience. Drivers can stay connected and entertained with the advanced infotainment system, which includes wireless smartphone integration and a premium sound system.

Under the hood, the Taos is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 158 hp and outstanding fuel efficiency. With a fuel economy of 24 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway for 4Motion® all-wheel-drive models, the Taos offers both performance and efficiency.

Safety is paramount in the 2024 Taos as it combines passive and active safety systems. From six standard airbags to the IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology, the Taos prioritizes occupant protection and driver assistance.

For more information on the 2024 Taos and to explore its features, prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the Patterson Volkswagen Tyler website or schedule a test drive at the dealership located at 3916 South SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701. They can also contact them at 903-218-6222 to experience the exceptional 2024 Volkswagen Taos firsthand.

