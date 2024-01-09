Patterson Volkswagen Tyler Now Offers $289/Month Lease on the 2024 VW Tiguan S with Automatic Transmission

Drivers can lease the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Automatic Transmission for $289 a month at the Patterson Volkswagen Tyler dealership.

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patterson Volkswagen Tyler proudly announces an exclusive lease offer on the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan S, making luxury more attainable than ever. Drivers can now lease this exceptional SUV for just $289 a month, with a 36-month lease and $3,999 due at signing. This limited-time offer, available until Mar. 4, 2024, is tailored for those seeking an unmatched driving experience at an unparalleled value.

The 2024 Tiguan S boasts a design that effortlessly merges sophistication with functionality. LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRL) illuminate the road ahead, providing enhanced visibility. The stain-resistant cloth seating surfaces not only add a touch of luxury but also ensure easy maintenance, reflecting the brand's commitment to practical elegance.

Under the hood, the Tiguan S is powered by a robust 2.0L TSI® 16-valve DOHC turbo 4-cylinder engine, delivering a power rating of 184 hp and 221 lb.-ft. of torque. With automatic transmission, drivers can seamlessly navigate the roads, enjoying responsive and dynamic performance.

Safety takes center stage in the 2024 Tiguan S, featuring the brand's IQ.DRIVE. This advanced suite includes features like automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, elevating the vehicle's safety quotient.

Inside the Tiguan S, cutting-edge technology enhances the driving experience. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, an 8-inch digital instrument display, provides a customizable and intuitive interface. Two front USB-C data ports with 45W fast charging keep devices powered, ensuring connectivity on the go.

The Tiguan S is designed to accommodate various passenger needs. With a 7-seat configuration, including 3rd-row seating, families and adventurers can embark on journeys with comfort. The 2nd-row air vents contribute to an enjoyable ride for all occupants, ensuring a well-ventilated interior.

Patterson Volkswagen Tyler encourages interested customers to act swiftly, as this enticing lease offer is available for a limited time. For more information on the 2024 Tiguan S and to explore its features, browse its website at https://www.pattersonvwtyler.com/. Interested drivers can also schedule a test drive by visiting 3916 South SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 or contacting 903-218-6222.

