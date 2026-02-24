Patti Corbett Hansen of Corbett Consulting Group Featured on I Am Conversations Business to Discuss Human-Centered Leadership

Executive coach Patti Corbett Hansen discusses purpose-driven leadership and action on I Am Conversations Business.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- I Am Conversations Business recently welcomed Patti Corbett Hansen, CEO and founder of Corbett Consulting Group (CCG), as a featured guest in its Business Story series—spotlighting how personal experience shapes leadership, workplace culture, and meaningful transformation.

Hosted by alongside Maclovia Martel, Maria Lanas, and Anamaria Davalos, the conversation explored how Hansen's work at Corbett Consulting Group supports executives and organizations in leading with intention, strengthening communication across teams, and building environments where people can perform at their best.

Drawing from decades of consulting and coaching experience, Hansen emphasized that meaningful growth requires follow-through—not just vision. As she shared with listeners:

"Having purpose or intention is wonderful, but it's not enough. You've got to have action to follow it. If you believe something, show it."

She also encouraged leaders to stay focused on progress over perfection, especially in times of uncertainty, noting:

"Think directionally, not the landing… I need to keep moving north, and every day I'm a little bit further in that direction."

Through Corbett Consulting Group, Hansen works with leaders navigating change, aligning teams, and developing talent through deeper self-awareness and practical strategy.

During the conversation, Hansen also expressed a deeply personal ambition: to expand access to self-awareness tools for younger generations. She shared her hope of one day finding a benefactor who could help bring these resources into high schools and early education settings, enabling students—especially young women—to better understand their strengths, needs, and direction before making major academic and career commitments.

Her appearance on I Am Conversations Business highlights the growing demand for leadership approaches rooted in empathy, clarity, and accountability, while pointing toward a future where personal insight becomes foundational to education and development.

The episode featuring Patti Corbett Hansen is now available on YouTube and across major podcast listening platforms.

About Corbett Consulting Group

Corbett Consulting Group (CCG) is a leadership and organizational development firm specializing in executive coaching, talent development, and culture transformation. Through data-informed insights and personalized guidance, CCG helps individuals and teams improve communication, strengthen performance, and align purpose with action.

About I Am Conversations Business

I Am Conversations Business is a leadership storytelling platform featuring executives, founders, and innovators who are shaping the future of workplace culture. Through in-depth dialogue, the series explores how self-awareness, empathy, and intentional action drive sustainable success in organizations.

