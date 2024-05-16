Patti Engineering and Arduino to Host Webinar on Digitizing Legacy Systems for Industry 4.0

"We are looking forward to discussing the range of considerations that come with embracing advancements in Industry 4.0, digitizing your systems, and how our partnership with Arduino can help to streamline operations." Post this

The webinar will feature Patti Engineering CEO Sam Hoff to share insights into improving performance of legacy systems. Hoff will discuss how the Arduino platform can be used to bypass older equipment control systems including legacy PLCs that were never setup for data collection and analysis. This enables the collection of diagnostics data to be retrieved from a machine without having to modify the legacy control system resulting in improvement opportunities for overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Patti Engineering has deep industry knowledge in updating legacy systems with a portfolio of successful projects in Industry 4.0, robotics, control systems integration, and asset tracking.

"This webinar is the first joint effort between Patti Engineering and Arduino, combining our knowledge and experience to address the process of digitizing legacy systems," said Sam Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. "We are looking forward to discussing the range of considerations that come with embracing advancements in Industry 4.0, digitizing your systems, and how our partnership with Arduino can help to streamline operations."

Patti Engineering recently joined the Arduino System Integrators Partnership Program as a Platinum Partner, with plans to use Arduino as a cost-effective Edge device for legacy machinery. With a goal of reducing reliance on IO modules and enabling a platform-agnostic approach for end-products, the partnership allows Patti Engineering to assist clients in digitizing plant-floor data by connecting machinery to both Edge and Cloud platforms.

Register now: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/legacy-systems

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is a seven-time CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Arduino

Arduino is the global leader in open-source hardware and software, designed from inception to provide an accessible platform and ecosystem for creativity and innovation. With over 30 million developers worldwide, Arduino's solutions offer a powerful answer to the talent shortage in engineering and break free from vendor lock-in with a robust line of open-source products enabling IoT, automation, Industry 4.0 and machine learning at the edge. Hundreds of thousands of engineers, designers, students and makers around the world are using Arduino to innovate in product development, education, industrial automation, smart homes, farming, fashion, music, autonomous vehicles and more. Founded in 2008, Arduino has raised $54 million in funding to date. Follow Arduino at https://www.arduino.cc/ or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

