Patti Engineering Celebrates Milestone 33-Year Anniversary

"I want to extend my most sincere thanks to all our great clients, partners, and team members for their ongoing support throughout our company's history. Your commitment has been instrumental in allowing us to reach this amazing 33-year milestone. Time does indeed fly by when you're having fun!" Post this

Patti Engineering is a CSIA Certified Integrator offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. The company is at the forefront of helping manufacturers in the adoption of advanced Industry 4.0 technologies to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Patti Engineering's areas of expertise include robotics, control systems integration, digital transformation, and asset tracking.

Alongside Sam and Patti Hoff, the leadership team includes Dave Foster, Vice President of Engineering, John Shipley, Director of Indiana Operations, Terrance Brinkley, Director of Michigan Operations, and Nick Hitchcock, Director of Texas Operations. The company includes 30 additional employees, including a mix of engineers, technicians and other support personnel.

"Over the past 33 years, we have expanded from a small home office to a thriving business with three locations across the United States," said Patti Hoff. "Through it all, we have always prioritized maintaining a family atmosphere and providing a great work-life balance for our team. It's been an amazing journey. I'm so proud of the company we've built and I'm excited to see where we go next."

"Our family-first mindset has always been central to Patti Engineering," noted Dave Foster. "It's a truly unique company priority that keeps our team growing and thriving together. We've created a culture that focuses on integrity and quality. I'm particularly proud that we've not only survived but thrived for over three decades – a significant achievement for any small company."

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is a seven-time CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Media Contact

Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2664, [email protected] , www.pattiengineering.com

SOURCE Rivergate Marketing