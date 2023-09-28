Patti Engineering Celebrates Milestone Siemens Certification Achievement by Senior Controls Engineer II, Nikhil Niphadkar

Training our engineers has been a long-term priority for us. When it comes to intricate Siemens automation projects, the presence of Siemens Certified engineers is indispensable for delivering top-tier, state-of-the-art solutions. Tweet this

"Our Solution Partners and their certified engineers are vital to extending Siemens' technical and commercial support to our esteemed clientele," stated Ben Green at Siemens. "Nikhil Nephadkar's attainment of this certification very much aligns with our mission to deliver top-tier expertise, technology, and support to our shared customers."

The Siemens FA certification, valid for two years once attained, guarantees that Patti Engineering's automation projects will meet Siemens' consistent quality standards, as they are overseen by experts equipped with up-to-date expertise and qualifications. An understanding of Siemens product functions and adherence to engineering protocols serve as the minimum qualifications for entry into the course and evaluation process.

"Training our engineers has been a long-term priority for us. When it comes to intricate Siemens automation projects, the presence of Siemens Certified engineers is indispensable for delivering top-tier, state-of-the-art solutions," Dave Foster at Patti Engineering said. "Our engineers who have attained Siemens Certification deserve commendation for their steadfast commitment to training and their dedication to best practices, both of which underpin Patti Engineering's ongoing success."

Nikhil's accomplishment adds to the company's already impressive list of achievements. In addition to Nikhil's certification, other Patti Engineering team members hold certifications in Siemens CPIID Industrial Identification RFID-UHF Technology and Practice, SINAMICS S120 Motion Control Partner Academy Certification, as well as Siemens Partner TIA Technical Certification.

"I was initially certified in 2016 and recertified in 2018" Says Nikhil. "Even though we work on these things every day, the training pushed me to revisit the basics and provided essential refreshers on less common topics. It's been a rewarding experience."

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is a seven-time CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact

Georgia Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, +19786972664, [email protected], https://www.pattiengineering.com/

SOURCE Patti Engineering