Patti Engineering Names Robert Nelson to Lead Indiana Growth

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Nelson back to Patti Engineering in this key leadership role," said Sam Hoff, President and CEO of Patti Engineering. "Robert's deep industry expertise, leadership skills, and firsthand knowledge of our company make him an invaluable addition to our team. His experience and team development skills will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering exceptional solutions for our clients."

"I'm excited to rejoin Patti Engineering and take on this leadership role in Indiana," said Robert Nelson. "Having previously been a part of the Patti Engineering team, I know firsthand the company's commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to working with our talented team to expand our presence, strengthen client relationships, and deliver cutting-edge automation and digitalization solutions for the Indiana office."

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is an eight-time CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

