Patti Engineering's Platinum Partnership with Arduino Enables Cost-Effective Digitalization and Streamlining of Projects

Arduino has recently expanded its product offerings to include Arduino Pro, a line designed for integration into industrial product markets. Patti Engineering plans to implement Arduino as a low-cost Edge device for legacy machinery, reducing the need for IO modules and enabling a platform-agnostic approach for end-products, independent of the specific PLC in use. The partnership with Arduino enables Patti Engineering's engineers to work with clients further on digitalizing plant-floor data by connecting machinery to the Edge and Cloud.

"Our staff is excited to partner with Arduino," says Sam Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. "Many of our team members have experience with Arduino outside of Patti Engineering in their education projects. We are excited to bring this innovative product line to our offering. It will allow us to help our clients with their digitalization journey as we look to close the gap between the plant floor and the cloud."

Patti Engineering has developed extensive industry expertise throughout the rigorous Arduino partner application process which resulted in Platinum status. As a Platinum Partner focusing on hardware, software, cloud, and general solutions, Patti Engineering receives access to select supply agreements from Arduino.

To learn more about how Arduino's partnership program helps shape IoT innovation, visit arduino.cc/pro/partnerships-integrator-program.

About Arduino

Arduino is the global leader in open-source hardware and software, designed from inception to provide an accessible platform and ecosystem for creativity and innovation. With over 30 million developers worldwide, Arduino's solutions offer a powerful answer to the talent shortage in engineering and break free from vendor lock-in with a robust line of open-source products enabling IoT, automation, Industry 4.0 and machine learning at the edge. Hundreds of thousands of engineers, designers, students and makers around the world are using Arduino to innovate in product development, education, industrial automation, smart homes, farming, fashion, music, autonomous vehicles and more. Founded in 2008, Arduino has raised $54 million in funding to date. Follow Arduino at arduino.cc or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is a seven-time CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

