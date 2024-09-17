Patti Engineering's Sam Hoff to Discuss Use of Digital Tools for Commissioning and Life Cycle Management at MiA 2024

"The Manufacturing in America conference has always been a great way for us to both learn from others in the manufacturing community as well as share our own depth of knowledge on topics such as legacy controls upgrades, strategies for OEE improvement, and other advanced Industry 4.0 technologies." Post this

Hoff's presentation will discuss how various tools including FANUC's ROBOGUIDE robot simulation software, Siemens' Tecnomatix Process Simulate, Siemens' Tecnomatix Plant Simulate and Siemens' virtual PLC software, PLCSim Advanced can be used to virtually commission a system in a visualized environment, therefore speeding up and reducing the costs of the physical commissioning process. In addition, Hoff will discuss how the same tools can be continually updated post-commissioning based on the actual system's real-world parameters so that it behaves in exactly the same way as the real system – popularly called a digital twin. Finally, Hoff will address how a mature digital twin can be used to guide the process of continuous improvement of OEE parameters throughout the system's entire lifecycle.

MiA 2024 brings together thousands of professionals from the manufacturing community to share and explore the latest advancements in manufacturing technology, discuss current best practices and guide the future of this dynamic industry. Attendees can participate in dozens of technical seminars and exhibits dedicated to automation, digitalization, controls, drive technologies, smart manufacturing for automotive OEMs, artificial intelligence in manufacturing, AGV/AMR logistics systems, IT/OT integration, and aerospace automation.

To learn more and register for the event, visit attendmia.com.

