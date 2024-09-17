Patti Engineering's Sam Hoff to Discuss Use of Digital Tools for Commissioning and Life Cycle Management at MiA 2024

Patti Engineering CEO Sam Hoff will present "Utilizing Digital Tools for Commissioning and Life Cycle Management" at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25 in Suite Pantry Lobby 4 during the Manufacturing in America 2024 event co-hosted by Siemens and Electro-Matic Products at Ford Field, in Detroit, MI. The Patti Engineering team will be exhibiting at booth #402 at this same event.
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company with offices in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, today announced their multi-faceted participation in the upcoming Manufacturing in America (MiA) 2024 event, hosted by Siemens and Electro-Matic Products. The event takes place on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Patti Engineering Founder and CEO Sam Hoff will present a seminar titled "Utilizing Digital Tools for Commissioning and Life Cycle Management" at 10:00 a.m. in Suite Pantry Lobby 4. In addition, engineers from Patti Engineering will meet with attendees at exhibit #402 to discuss control system integration and Industry 4.0 digitalization strategies.
"The Manufacturing in America conference has always been a great way for us to both learn from others in the manufacturing community as well as share our own depth of knowledge on topics such as robotics, legacy controls upgrades, countless strategies for OEE improvement, edge/cloud computing, digital twins, data analytics, vision system integration, and other advanced Industry 4.0 technologies," said Hoff. "It's an exciting event and we always look forward to it."
Hoff's presentation will discuss how various tools including FANUC's ROBOGUIDE robot simulation software, Siemens' Tecnomatix Process Simulate, Siemens' Tecnomatix Plant Simulate and Siemens' virtual PLC software, PLCSim Advanced can be used to virtually commission a system in a visualized environment, therefore speeding up and reducing the costs of the physical commissioning process. In addition, Hoff will discuss how the same tools can be continually updated post-commissioning based on the actual system's real-world parameters so that it behaves in exactly the same way as the real system – popularly called a digital twin. Finally, Hoff will address how a mature digital twin can be used to guide the process of continuous improvement of OEE parameters throughout the system's entire lifecycle.
MiA 2024 brings together thousands of professionals from the manufacturing community to share and explore the latest advancements in manufacturing technology, discuss current best practices and guide the future of this dynamic industry. Attendees can participate in dozens of technical seminars and exhibits dedicated to automation, digitalization, controls, drive technologies, smart manufacturing for automotive OEMs, artificial intelligence in manufacturing, AGV/AMR logistics systems, IT/OT integration, and aerospace automation.
About Patti Engineering, Inc.
Patti Engineering, Inc. is a seven-time CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.
