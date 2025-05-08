Paty Inc Navigates Growth - Celebrates 70 years - Amidst Escalating U.S. Tariff Crisis Impacting Children's Apparel Industry

"Our customers have always been at the heart of what we do," said Caren Veillon, President of Paty, Inc. "It's an honor to dress generation after generation in garments that are made with care, intention, and American craftsmanship." Post this

"While the current tariff environment has created significant uncertainty for our industry, Paty Inc. is uniquely positioned to serve our customers without interruption," said Paty Inc VP of Operations Derrick Veillon. "Our legacy of American manufacturing not only supports local jobs but also ensures we deliver the consistent quality that families have trusted for generations."

As Paty celebrates its 70th year, the company continues to innovate with new product lines and personalized options, while maintaining the timeless designs that have made it a favorite among parents and retailers nationwide. "Our customers have always been at the heart of what we do," said Caren Veillon, Paty Inc President, "It's an honor to dress generation after generation in garments that are made with care, intention, and American craftsmanship". With a dedicated team and a steadfast commitment to American-made excellence, Paty Inc. is poised to meet the needs of families during this challenging period for the children's apparel industry.

About Paty Inc.

Founded in 1955, Paty Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality infant and children's apparel, specializing in layette gowns, rompers, and newborn sets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Paty Inc. is committed to exceptional craftsmanship, customer service, and American-made tradition. For more information, visit www.patyinc.com.

Media Contact:

Kayse Pielech

Marketing Director, Paty Inc.

(713) 688-7686

[email protected]

For high-resolution images or to schedule an interview, please contact the media representative above.

