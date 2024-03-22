Paul F. Washington Appointed as President & CEO for the Society for Corporate Governance

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the Society's board, staff, members, and partners in helping the Society fulfill its mission in service of our membership and the broader public good," said Mr. Washington. Post this

"Paul is highly regarded in the corporate governance community as a leading practitioner, a renowned expert and thinker, and an outstanding leader with an impeccable reputation. He also knows us well, having been a long-term active Society member and a former Board member and Board Chair. Paul will offer a strong and unified strategic vision for the Society as we move forward, respecting the Society's history and capitalizing on future opportunities for the benefit of our members," said Society Board Chair and CEO Search Committee Chair Keir Gumbs.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the Society's board, staff, members, and partners in helping the Society fulfill its mission in service of our membership and the broader public good," said Mr. Washington. He further commented "that for nearly 80 years, the Society has served as an indispensable resource and voice for corporate governance practitioners. Today, its work is more important than ever. Boards and executives need effective governance to execute their organization's strategy, achieve superior performance, and balance the interests of their stakeholders amid a fast-changing economic, technological, and regulatory landscape."

On behalf of the Society's Board of Directors, Chair Keir Gumbs, and Immediate Past Chair Jeff Pochowicz welcomed Paul to the role, noting: "the Society has continued to be at the forefront of the governance profession, and we are excited to work with Paul and the Society staff as he leads us into the next cycle of our history. We also thank Andrew Fitzsimons for his leadership on an interim basis, which has contributed to a successful year for the Society." Keir thanked Search Committee members Jake Amsbary, Doug Chia, Shelley Dropkin, Ginny Fogg, Leah Huddleston, Jung McCann, Jeff Pochowicz, Katherine Smith, and Jeff Taylor, for their collective efforts in the search process and the Society Board's engagement and support.

The Society wishes to thank Russell Reynolds Associates for its assistance with the executive search.

About the Society for Corporate Governance

Founded in 1946, the Society for Corporate Governance is a professional association of over 3,700 governance professionals who serve 1,600 public, private, and not-for-profit entities of most every size and industry. Members are responsible for supporting their boards of directors and executive management with, among other things, corporate governance, disclosure, securities law regulation and compliance, shareholder relations, annual meetings, and subsidiary management.

To learn more about the Society, visit us on LinkedIn or at http://www.societycorpgov.org.

Contact

Margaret Nick

Manager Events & Assistant Director CCGP

212-681-2016

[email protected]

Media Contact

Margaret Nick, Society for Corporate Governance, 1 212-681-2016, [email protected], https://www.societycorpgov.org/home

SOURCE Society for Corporate Governance