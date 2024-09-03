Paul Hobbs Winery Earns the First '100 Points' For Cabernet Sauvignon From Napa's Coombsville AVA

"Our team and I are grateful and truly honored to receive the region's highest recognition yet for this flagship varietal as we continue to build on our vision for this historic piece of land and community." Post this

"Since 1996, when I began sourcing fruit from the Coombsville area, I have believed in the quality potential of this unique corner of southeastern Napa Valley," said Hobbs. "With over 30 years of boots on the ground one can begin to learn the character of the place and begin to see what is and is not possible. Our team and I are grateful and truly honored to receive the region's highest recognition yet for this flagship varietal as we continue to build on our vision for this historic piece of land and community."

Positioned against the Vaca Mountain Range at the edge of a volcano that collapsed millions of years ago, the Nathan Coombs Estate lies on a foundation of rocky, volcanic soils that run throughout the vineyard and lend a distinct mineral tension to each wine's mouthfeel. With its proximity to the San Pablo Bay, cool marine air lowers daily high temperatures as much as 10 degrees during the growing season as compared to up-valley sites, producing wines with energy, power, and elegance generated from a well-balanced natural acidity.

Published by Decanter's Napa correspondent, Jonathan Cristaldi, this official 100-point review is a significant step forward for Coombsville and further solidifies its reputation as a world-class growing region. Coombsville's Cabernet Sauvignons compete on the global stage, and this recognition for Nathan Coombs Estate will assist in elevating the reputation of the farmers in the region who share Hobbs' vision.

The 2021 Paul Hobbs Nathan Coombs Estate Cabernet Sauvignon will be released to allocation members in early 2025. Join the list via paulhobbswinery.com to be notified.

About Paul Hobbs

Regarded as an international visionary for his accomplishments in the vineyard and winery, Paul Hobbs combines his childhood roots on the family farm in Western New York with an innovative scientific approach to refine the art of winemaking. He is recognized across the globe for breaking with tradition and forging new paths in the pursuit of excellence: both in stewardship of the land, and the crafting of wines that represent the purist concept of place–leading the way in the early 90's as a pioneer of site-specific, vineyard designate wines.

Today, Paul is owner and vintner for seven wineries around the world: Paul Hobbs Winery, and Crossbarn (Sebastopol, California), Hillick & Hobbs (Finger Lakes, New York), Viña Cobos (Mendoza, Argentina), Crocus (Cahors, France), Yacoubian-Hobbs (Vayots Dzor, Armenia), and Alvaredos-Hobbs (Galicia, Spain).

About Nathan Coombs Estate

Situated in the extreme southeast corner of the Napa Valley at the foot of the Vaca Mountains is Napa's newest sub-appellation, Coombsville. It is here that Paul Hobbs founded his flagship Nathan Coombs Estate, naming it for the eponymous district, and the historical founder of the City of Napa, Nathan Coombs. Rocky, volcanic soils are prevalent throughout the vineyard and lend a distinct mineral tension to the wine's mouthfeel. The rolling, undulating terrain provides gentle to moderate slopes (up to 35%) causing varying exposures, and is bolstered by the soil's loose, open structure offering excellent water drainage and deep root exploration. Given its proximity to the San Pablo Bay, Coombsville is among the coolest climate regions of the Napa Valley.

Media Contact

