Paul Hodge, CEO of World Amenities Accepted into Forbes Business Council

"My involvement in the Forbes Business Council organization and association with the members of its community will help World Amenities further strengthen its leadership role in the travel and hospitality industry," said CEO Paul Hodge. Post this

As a member of the Council, Hodge has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Hodge will share his expert knowledge of sustainable amenities packaging, hospitality trends and insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"It's a distinct honor to be recognized and accepted by Forbes Business Council," said Paul Hodge. "Forbes is one of the world's leading business brands. My involvement in the organization and association with the members of its business community will help World Amenities further strengthen its leadership role in the travel and hospitality industry. I see the community as an ideal platform to help us achieve our mission of 100% sustainability of products, packaging, and operations by 2030."

Finally, Hodge will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

For more information, visit World Amenities at https://www.worldamenities.com.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

ABOUT WORLD AMENITIES

Founded in 2018, World Amenities, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. As a trusted global supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories, World Amenities made the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for four consecutive years (2021-2024). World Amenities brands are worldwide, and a million guests use at least one of its products daily. Focused on making a sustainable difference, World Amenities demonstrates its commitment to the environment by pioneering progressive amenities that set new standards in hospitality. The Leadership Team represents over 50 years of global experience with personal care amenities, retail skincare, and cosmetics. Skilled team members uniquely design, formulate, customize, and manufacture each product with artisanal expertise and spa-quality ingredients. World Amenities principles align with the needs and desires of today's guests and set new measures for luxury, convenience, and sustainability. World Amenities creates a welcoming experience--nurturing a sense of belonging. For more information, visit www.worldamenities.com.

