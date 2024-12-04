Paul Hodge, CEO of World Amenities Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Paul Hodge, CEO and Co-Founder of World Amenities, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Hodge was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience.
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Hodge, CEO and Co-Founder of World Amenities, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. The Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders.
Hodge was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. World Amenities made the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies four consecutive years – 2021-2024. SD METRO Magazine recognized Hodge as one of the 13 top Men of Influence 2024 and San Diego Business Journal honored Hodge as a CEO of the Year finalist 2023-2024.
As a member of the Council, Hodge has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Hodge will share his expert knowledge of sustainable amenities packaging, hospitality trends and insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
"It's a distinct honor to be recognized and accepted by Forbes Business Council," said Paul Hodge. "Forbes is one of the world's leading business brands. My involvement in the organization and association with the members of its business community will help World Amenities further strengthen its leadership role in the travel and hospitality industry. I see the community as an ideal platform to help us achieve our mission of 100% sustainability of products, packaging, and operations by 2030."
Finally, Hodge will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.
For more information, visit World Amenities at https://www.worldamenities.com.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.
ABOUT WORLD AMENITIES
Founded in 2018, World Amenities, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. As a trusted global supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories, World Amenities made the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for four consecutive years (2021-2024). World Amenities brands are worldwide, and a million guests use at least one of its products daily. Focused on making a sustainable difference, World Amenities demonstrates its commitment to the environment by pioneering progressive amenities that set new standards in hospitality. The Leadership Team represents over 50 years of global experience with personal care amenities, retail skincare, and cosmetics. Skilled team members uniquely design, formulate, customize, and manufacture each product with artisanal expertise and spa-quality ingredients. World Amenities principles align with the needs and desires of today's guests and set new measures for luxury, convenience, and sustainability. World Amenities creates a welcoming experience--nurturing a sense of belonging. For more information, visit www.worldamenities.com.
