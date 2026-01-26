Paul Klee to Lead FGM Architects' Expanded PK-12 Education Practice in the Mid-Atlantic

FGM Architects launches a PK–12 practice across Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, led by Paul Klee, delivering student-centered, safe, adaptable school designs that build community trust and long-term value for students.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FGM Architects announces the launch of its PK–12 education practice in Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, expanding the firm's long-standing commitment to creating safe, inspiring and future-ready learning environments.

With decades of experience designing schools nationwide, FGM Architects is bringing a student-centered, community-driven approach to districts, counties, private schools and partner firms across the Mid-Atlantic. The expansion builds on the firm's track record delivering durable, adaptable facilities that support academic success, operational efficiency and long-term value.

Leading FGMA's expanded PK-12 practice on the East Coast is Principal Paul Klee, who brings more than three decades of experience dedicated almost exclusively to PK-12 school design. Over the course of his career, he has led the design of more than 100 elementary, middle and high schools across urban, suburban and rural communities, shaping learning environments that have served more than two million students. His work has helped redefine how schools support safety, flexibility, student well-being and evolving educational models.

Paul has spent years developing and teaching Next Generation Learning Guiding Principles, a comprehensive framework for next-generation school design. Paul's approach emphasizes student-centered learning, community connection, adaptability and long-term value.

"School buildings do more than house learning — they shape culture, safety and opportunity," said Paul Klee, principal at FGM Architects. "Our goal is to help communities in Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland create learning environments that earn trust, support educators and prepare students for what's next."

FGM Architects' PK–12 work emphasizes safety and security, flexibility for evolving teaching models and responsible stewardship of public and private investment. The firm partners closely with stakeholders to align design solutions with educational goals, community identity and budget realities.

The Virginia and Maryland launch will be supported by a year-long outreach and thought leadership initiative highlighting FGM Architects' approach, project experience and insights into the future of learning environments.

