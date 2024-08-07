Paul Mallabar to Lead AgileThought as SVP, Global Marketing

AgileThought, a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, announces the appointment of Paul Mallabar as its Senior Vice President, Global Marketing.
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Mallabar brings over two decades of experience with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry.
"Paul will spearhead our global marketing strategy, elevate our brand, and expand our footprint worldwide. With his extensive leadership experience, including roles as Market Unit Leader for US Banking/Professional Services and Managing Director of Commercial Operations and Delivery, Paul is well-positioned to drive our marketing efforts forward," said Hari Haran, CEO of AgileThought.
About AgileThought
AgileThought is a leading digital transformation and AI services firm with diversity across markets and industries. For years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, cloud specialists, data and AI scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate digitization across the enterprise.
Media Contact
Libby Luis, AgileThought, 1 708-557-8277, [email protected], https://agilethought.com/
SOURCE AgileThought
Share this article