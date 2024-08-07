Paul Mallabar to Lead AgileThought as SVP, Global Marketing

AgileThought, a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, announces the appointment of Paul Mallabar as its Senior Vice President, Global Marketing.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Mallabar brings over two decades of experience with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry.

"Paul will spearhead our global marketing strategy, elevate our brand, and expand our footprint worldwide. With his extensive leadership experience, including roles as Market Unit Leader for US Banking/Professional Services and Managing Director of Commercial Operations and Delivery, Paul is well-positioned to drive our marketing efforts forward," said Hari Haran, CEO of AgileThought.