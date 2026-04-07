Paul Oakenfold Announces 2026 Spring/Summer Tour Dates, Meeting Surging Global Demand for the Original Architect of Electronic Music

What we're seeing now is not nostalgia. It's renewed demand for authenticity, experience and musical storytelling at the highest level. Post this

This newly announced tour responds to resurgent demand across multiple generations of fans, as both longtime followers and younger audiences rediscover the foundations of trance and progressive electronic music. Oakenfold's recent performances — known for their precision, depth and narrative-driven flow — have underscored a rare ability to bridge eras while remaining fully aligned with today's global electronic landscape.

"Paul's continued relevance is not by accident: it's the result of a deep understanding of where electronic music came from and where it's going," said Jamie Hartley, artist manager for Paul Oakenfold. "What we're seeing now is not nostalgia. It's renewed demand for authenticity, experience and musical storytelling at the highest level."

The Spring/Summer 2026 tour will feature a series of curated club appearances, festival sets, and select extended performances designed to deliver the immersive, journey-driven sound that has defined Oakenfold's career.

Paul Oakenfold's confirmed tour dates are as follows (additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks):

Fri May 1 Brighton & Hove, UK, Quarters Brighton

Sat May 9 Liverpool, UK, The Dome at Grand Central Hall

*Sat May 16 Las Vegas, NV, EDC LV

*Thu May 21 Puebla, Mexico, Fantastic Music Day

*Sat May 23 Bogotá, Colombia, Baum Festival

Fri June 5 Portland, OR, 45 East

Sat June 6 San Francisco, CA, The Regency

*Wed June 17 Dallas, TX, SILO

*Fri June 19 Seattle, WA, Q Nightclub

Sat June 20 Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

Sun June 21 Ventura, CA, Ventura Music Hall

Wed June 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Revolution

Fri June 26 Rochester, NY, Anthology

Sat June 27 Harrisburg, PA, Club XL

Sun June 28 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

*Wed July 1 Winnipeg, MB, Summer of Sound Festival

*Thu July 2 Vancouver, BC, FIFA Fan Festival

*Sat July 4 Toronto, ON, Mod Club

Thu July 9 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

Fri July 10 Detroit, MI, The Magic Stick

Sat July 11 Chicago, IL, Park West

Sun July 12 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

*Thu July 16 Indianapolis, IN, The Vogue

Fri July 17 Denver, CO, Cervantes

Sat July 18 Santa Fe, NM, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

*Paul Oakenfold solo dates (without The Crystal Method)

In parallel with the tour, Oakenfold is also preparing a slate of new music releases, further reinforcing his ongoing creative momentum heading into the second half of 2026.

About Paul Oakenfold

Paul Oakenfold is a globally renowned DJ, producer and cultural figure widely regarded as one of the original architects of electronic dance music. His career spans defining residencies at Space Ibiza and Cream at Amnesia, headlining performances at major festivals including EDC Las Vegas and Glastonbury and a series of firsts that pushed electronic music into the mainstream: from touring with U2 and Madonna to landmark performances at Mount Everest Base Camp and atop the Great Wall of China. His work in film includes contributions to 'The Matrix Reloaded,' 'Swordfish' and 'Die Another Day,' the latter Oakenfold's rework of the iconic James Bond musical theme. Oakenfold's production and remix credits include collaborations with The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Moby and The Cure, among others, that collectively help shape the global evolution of modern electronic music. For more information, visit https://pauloakenfold.com/.

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SOURCE Paul Oakenfold