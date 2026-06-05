Paul Oakenfold Releases "Masquerade" (EMPIRE) featuring 2ŁØT

A master at understanding exactly what moves a dancefloor, Paul Oakenfold once again demonstrates why he remains one of the most influential names in electronic music history. Post this

The release package showcases four distinct versions of the record, each delivering its own unique experience:

The Original Radio Edit delivers an immediate hook-driven impact with alluring, processed vocals and a sleek, modern production style that seamlessly bridges dance-pop, melodic electronic music and future-facing club energy. Instantly catchy and undeniably current, the track carries strong crossover appeal while maintaining Oakenfold's signature dancefloor instincts.

The Club Mix raises the intensity with faster BPMs, larger builds, euphoric synth arrangements and explosive festival-ready energy tailor-made for peak-time dancefloors. Featuring stirring string-driven breakdowns and adrenaline fueled momentum, this version captures the emotional lift and cinematic scale that modern trance audiences crave.

The Extended Mix explores a deeper and more seductive atmosphere, combining darker textures, reverberating vocals and sensual rolling basslines into a hypnotic late-night experience equally suited for sophisticated lounges, warm-up sets and immersive headphone listening. Its elongated arrangement and DJ-friendly outro provide seamless transition potential for selectors and other tastemakers alike.

The Extended Club Mix pushes the energy even further with pounding percussion, aggressive progressive elements, massive drops and thunderous trance dynamics engineered for packed nightclubs and large-scale festival environments. Dark, dramatic and emotionally charged, this mix delivers a relentless surge of peak-hour intensity.

With "Masquerade," Paul Oakenfold continues proving that true pioneers never stop evolving. Decades into a groundbreaking career that helped shape modern DJ culture itself, Oakenfold remains creatively fearless, culturally relevant and fully connected to the pulse of today's global dance music landscape.

Stream or download Paul Oakenfold featuring 2ŁØT's "Masquerade" (EMPIRE) at: https://music.empi.re/masquerade

About Paul Oakenfold

Paul Oakenfold is universally recognized as one of the founding architects of modern global DJ culture. A two-time DJ Magazine "#1 DJ in the World" (1998 & 1999), Oakenfold helped bring electronic music into the global mainstream and transform DJing from underground clubs into stadiums, festivals, film and mainstream pop culture worldwide. Over the course of his legendary career, Oakenfold has produced more than 100 remixes for major artists including Madonna, U2, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and The Rolling Stones. His groundbreaking BBC Radio 1 "Goa Mix" remains one of the most influential DJ mixes ever broadcast, while his artist album Bunkka helped pioneer the fusion of electronic music with pop, rock and hip-hop years before EDM became a global commercial force. Oakenfold became the first DJ to perform on Glastonbury Festival's mainstage, helped fuel Ibiza's worldwide club explosion and pioneered one of Las Vegas' earliest superstar DJ residencies from the launchpad of The Palms Resort Casino's Rain Nightclub. He has performed historic DJ sets everywhere from the Great Wall of China and Stonehenge to Mount Everest Base Camp, while continuing to headline the world's leading electronic music festivals decades into his career.

About 2ŁØT

2ŁØT is a band that takes its name from the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics, intentionally crossing it out as a declaration to resist entropy. The band aims to activate and inspire people through music and social advocacy and focuses on key causes like overcoming addiction, empowering youth and criminal justice reform. The group consists of five members from diverse backgrounds that meld influences from hip-hop, soul, funk, jazz, rock and electronic music.

About EMILY TAN Media Relations

EMILY TAN Media Relations is a premier music publicity and artist development firm specializing in electronic dance music. With 36 years of industry experience, the agency delivers strategic media placement, brand positioning and career development for DJs, producers and entertainment brands worldwide. The firm is known for building long-term artist credibility, helping drive booking demand and securing high-impact press across global platforms.

Media Contact

EMILY TAN, Emily Tan Media Relations, 1 9294908657, [email protected], https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com

SOURCE Paul Oakenfold