Paul Oakenfold Releases Mission Underground (Perfecto Records) Album & Announces North American Tour

"I've always been about pushing boundaries, exploring new production possibilities, and moving the sound forward," says Paul Oakenfold. Post this

From uplifting, high-BPM anthems to deeper, more driving productions, the album reflects Oakenfold's enduring commitment to innovation and his ability to remain at the forefront of electronic music culture. Album highlights include the brand-new Paul Oakenfold and Ferry Corsten collaboration "Metaverse," the powerful Markus Schulz collaboration "Orange," a new Full On Fluoro Mix of Oakenfold's recent single "Masquerade" featuring 2ŁØT, and fresh interpretations of beloved dance music classics including "Not Over Yet," "Bullet In The Gun," "Power of American Natives," "Southern Sun," and "ResuRection."

"I've always been about pushing boundaries, exploring new production possibilities and moving the sound forward," says Paul Oakenfold. "I wanted to create fresh interpretations of these classics alongside brand-new music while bringing in artists from both trance and techno to celebrate the underground spirit of both genres and continue evolving the sound that we all love."

Chris Sills, Head of Perfecto Records, adds, "It's a privilege to be part of this journey with Paul and watch his vision take shape. Musically, Paul's always been ambitious and unafraid to experiment. With this album and tour, he's done it again."

MISSION UNDERGROUND TRACK LISTING

Armin van Buuren x Paul Oakenfold - Sonata (Jerome Isma-ae Remix) Paul Oakenfold x Markus Schulz x Grace - Not Over Yet Warrior - Warrior (Paul Oakenfold Remix) Paul Oakenfold x Man With No Name - Sugar Rush Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom - I'm Alive (Anna Tur Remix) Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto - Bullet In The Gun (BLR Remix) Paul Oakenfold x Ferry Corsten – Metaverse Paul Oakenfold x Markus Schulz - Orange Dance 2 Trance - Power of American Natives (Paul Oakenfold Remix) Carl Cox x Paul Oakenfold – Concentrate (Bryan Kearney Remix) LSG - Netherworld (Paul Oakenfold & LUSU Remix) Paul Oakenfold ft. 2ŁØT- Masquerade (Full On Fluoro Mix) Paul Oakenfold x Daxson x RAM - RAMsterdam Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 Paul Oakenfold - Southern Sun (Will Atkinson Remix) ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection

About Paul Oakenfold

Paul Oakenfold is a three-time GRAMMY® Nominee who is universally recognized as one of the founding architects of modern global DJ culture. Twice-voted DJ Mag's "#1 DJ in the World," Oakenfold helped bring electronic music into the global mainstream and transform DJing from underground clubs into stadiums, festivals, film and mainstream pop culture worldwide. Over the course of his legendary career, Oakenfold has produced for and/or toured with major artists including: Madonna, U2, Pet Shop Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Jackson, Cher, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, Elvis Presley, Beyoncé, Drake, Hunter S. Thompson, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Nelly Furtado, Miguel, Radiohead, Pharrell Williams, CeeLo Green, Mark Ronson and others.

Oakenfold has an extensive catalog of music in film, gaming and television, including appearances in: Swordfish, Shrek 2, The Bourne Identity and Big Brother. His syndicated radio shows boast millions of listeners each week, with his groundbreaking BBC Radio 1 "Goa Mix" remaining one of the most influential sets ever to be broadcast. His studio album, Bunkka (Maverick), paved the way for a fusion of electronic music and hip-hop that helped EDM become a global commercial force.

As a DJ, behind-the-decks is where Paul Oakenfold comes alive; he helped fuel the explosion of nightlife from Ibiza to Las Vegas with his DJ residencies and he performed at venues including: Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Park And Ampitheatre and Wembley Stadium, to name but a few. Oakenfold also performed at exotic and unexpected locations, including: The Great Wall of China, Stonehenge, Mount Everest Base Camp, the Galapagos Islands, and at the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games. For more information, visit www.PaulOakenfold.com.

Paul Oakenfold, Mission Underground (Perfecto Records): https://PRFCT.lnk.to/MissionUnderground.

Tickets to Paul Oakenfold's Mission Underground Tour: https://pauloakenfold.com/tours.

Label Contact:

Chris Sills

[email protected]

https://perfectorecords.com/

Management:

Alon Shulman

[email protected]

+44 (0)7973 832 406

Media Contact

EMILY TAN, EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS, 1 9294908657, [email protected], https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com

SOURCE Paul Oakenfold