Paul Padda Law Gives Back to Federal Workers Affected by Government Shutdown

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the federal government shutdown continues to impact hardworking Nevadans, Paul Padda Law is stepping forward once again to support members of the community who are continuing to show up for work despite not receiving paychecks.

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the firm will host a Free Gas Card Giveaway at its office located at 4560 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV. Federal workers who present a valid government ID will receive a complimentary gas card, while supplies last.