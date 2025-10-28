Paul Padda Law Gives Back to Federal Workers Affected by Government Shutdown

Paul Padda Law is stepping up to support federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown with a Free Gas Card Giveaway on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at its Las Vegas office. The initiative underscores the firm's long-standing commitment to helping Nevadans through challenging times and to honoring those who continue to serve the public without pay.
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the federal government shutdown continues to impact hardworking Nevadans, Paul Padda Law is stepping forward once again to support members of the community who are continuing to show up for work despite not receiving paychecks.
On Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the firm will host a Free Gas Card Giveaway at its office located at 4560 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV. Federal workers who present a valid government ID will receive a complimentary gas card, while supplies last.
A TRADITION OF GIVING BACK
Community service and compassion are cornerstones of the Paul Padda Law philosophy. This initiative reflects the firm's continued commitment to helping Nevadans through times of uncertainty — from government shutdowns to broader economic challenges.
"Our federal workers are the backbone of essential operations," said Attorney Paul Padda, founder of the firm. "They're still showing up to serve the public, even when their paychecks have stopped. This is one small way we can give back and help ease the burden during this difficult time."
SUPPORTING RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE
The firm's outreach program is part of a broader mission to support recovery and resilience throughout Southern Nevada. Paul Padda Law has consistently partnered with local organizations and community leaders to assist families, frontline workers, and those facing hardship.
"Las Vegas has always been about community. We take care of one another," Padda added. "We hope this gesture reminds our neighbors that they're not alone — and that together, we'll get through this."
EVENT DETAILS
- What: Free Gas Card Giveaway for Federal Workers
- When: Thursday, October 30, 2025 — 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Where: Paul Padda Law Offices, 4560 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
- Who: Federal employees affected by the government shutdown (valid federal ID required)
Media Contact
Mike Watkins, Paul Padda Law, LLC, 1 (702) 271-2958, [email protected], paulpaddalaw.com
SOURCE Paul Padda Law, LLC
