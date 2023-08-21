Paul W. Scarborough Leads the Department of Distress Relief at Anchor Legal Group, PLLC

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC welcomes Paul W. Scarborough as the Manager and Senior Negotiator of its Department of Distress Relief (DODR). Paul brings his elite knowledge to the firm's team in his field of foreclosure prevention. A third-generation Virginia Beach native, Paul offers clients unparalleled experience and fosters a rare level of trust when helping them save their homes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul uses several strategies to help homeowners deal with foreclosure proceedings, including stopping foreclosure, mitigating financial loss, and modifying loans. He is skilled at negotiating the best short-term sales possible. The DODR also works with government organizations when assisting clients in resolving their real estate and financial problems. Paul's working history with almost every mortgage servicer, investor, debt collector, and foreclosure attorney in the Mid-Atlantic gives Anchor clients a distinct edge in finding financial relief.

Paul developed his unique skills while helping over 3,000 homeowners in foreclosure prevention cases over the last decade. His drive to assist Virginia residents is based on his ethics and commitment to his community. Paul's extensive knowledge, tenacity, commitment, and dedication will be invaluable to the entire Anchor Legal Group, PLLC team.

The DODR at Anchor Legal Group, PLLC helps clients avoid the stress of foreclosure. For more information, call 757-LAW-0000 or visit www.anchorlegalgroup.com. The firm is located in Virginia Beach and serves clients throughout Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, and Eastern Shore, Virginia.

Media Contact

Madeline Stratton, Anchor Legal Group, PLLC, 1 757-529-0000, [email protected], https://www.anchorlegalgroup.com/

SOURCE Anchor Legal Group, PLLC