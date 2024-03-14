Paul Zamora Named Chief Underwriting Officer of ICW Group

"This is an exciting time for ICW Group as we continue to grow our workers' compensation offering, build our commercial business, and fulfill our vision of becoming a top-tier multi-line carrier," said Zamora. Post this

"Under Paul's leadership, ICW Group's workers' compensation operation has expanded from writing business in three states when Paul came on board to currently writing in 21 states with plans to expand into New York later this year," said Kevin Prior, ICW Group's President and CEO. "I know Paul will continue his phenomenal success as he leads the expansion of our product offerings to include multiple lines of business covering a range of risks to further meet the needs of policyholder customers."

Zamora has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance and underwriting business. Prior to joining ICW Group's leadership team, he served as Assistant Vice President at Zenith Insurance Company. In his new role, Zamora will continue leading the workers' compensation underwriting and risk management teams serving thousands of businesses nationwide.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of ICW Group's growth and profitability in the workers' compensation space and proud of the incredible accomplishments of the entire team," said Zamora. "This is an exciting time for ICW Group as we continue to grow our workers' compensation offering, build our commercial business, and fulfill our vision of becoming a top-tier multi-line carrier."

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3.5 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available on the company's website.

Media Contact

Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 8583502400, [email protected], www.icwgroup.com

