Paul Zimnisky Comments on Tariffs Impact on the Global Diamond and Jewelry Industry

The U.S.'s new tariffs on nations including India, Botswana, Namibia and Angola will have a direct impact on diamonds and jewelry

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading U.S.-based independent diamond and jewelry analyst Paul Zimnisky shares his thoughts on the consequences of America's tariffs on the global diamond and jewelry market.

In a new brief titled "Thoughts on the Potential Impact of Trump's Tariffs on the Diamond Market," Zimnisky discusses possible tariff-related scenarios for U.S. jeweler's sales and profits. He also comments on the role jewelry wholesalers will play, how natural diamond and lab-grown diamond (LGD) prices could be affected and how the situation could be a boon for second-hand or recycled diamonds and jewelry in the U.S.

Zimnisky commented: "The 90-day pause on the initial reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration should allow the trade to carry on with business for now…the market was beginning to freeze up. However, the situation still poses severe consequences for the larger diamond and jewelry industry. I wish the administration initially chose a more targeted approach with a reasonable phase-in period. For instance, the U.S. doesn't even mine diamonds in any meaningful volume, and as it stands, even if you wanted to manufacture polished here, you would still have to pay a duty on the rough."

The brief can be read in its entirety here which includes a data table. Please read the full disclosure at the bottom of the page.

Paul Zimnisky, CFA is a world-leading independent diamond and jewelry industry analyst and consultant based in the New York City metro area.

