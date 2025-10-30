Paul Zimnisky Diamond Analytics Podcast Hits 25,000 Downloads Milestone

The turbulent state of the global diamond industry has led stakeholders to seek clarity through independent analyst Paul Zimnisky's show

Over the last five years the diamond industry has experienced record demand followed by a painful recession, while sanctions on Russia, U.S. tariffs, and a luxury lull in China have complicated industry fundamentals. Further, the mainstream emergence of inexpensive lab-grown diamonds, or LGDs, has created structural headwinds for the natural diamond market. If this wasn't enough, De Beers, the diamond industry's long-term steward is up for sale as government stakeholders including Botswana and Angola jockey for control.

Zimnisky commented: "As an analyst this is a very challenging but interesting time to cover this niche industry which has such a rich history. I remain enthusiastic about the future of diamonds because of the genuinely passionate people that represent the industry, many of whom have been on the show over the years –and many of whom I call friends."

Recent guests of the show include influential industry journalist Rob Bates, outspoken natural diamond wholesaler Aleah Arundale and Executive Vice President of The Gemological Institute of America Tom Moses. Since its inception in 2019, the show has featured a wide range of prestigious guests from all segments of the diamond and jewelry industry from all reaches of the world.

Paul Zimnisky, CFA is a world-leading independent diamond and jewelry industry analyst and consultant based in the New York City metro area. His research and analysis on the diamond industry is used globally by financial institutions, management consulting firms, private and public corporations, governments, intergovernmental organizations and universities. More information can be found here. He can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @paulzimnisky.

