Paul Zimnisky Forecasts Lab-Grown Diamonds Will Generate $10B in Incremental Sales for the Larger Global Diamond Jewelry Industry by 2026

While the relative percentage of lab-diamonds directly competing with natural diamonds declines, overall LGD growth continues

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S.-based independent diamond and jewelry analyst Paul Zimnisky researches the cannibalization effect that man-made diamonds are having on natural diamonds in a new report titled "LGD Forecasted to Generate $10B in Incremental Diamond Jewelry Demand by 2026."

Zimnisky commented: "The percentage of lab-grown diamonds considered to be competing directly with natural diamonds in dollar terms is estimated to have fallen to approximately 60% from as high as almost 100% a decade ago."

He added, "this means that some 40% of current man-made diamond jewelry sales are incremental to the larger diamond industry –these are diamond sales that would not exist if lab-diamonds did not exist."

According to Zimnisky's forecasts, in 2024, global natural diamond jewelry sales will amount to around $72 billion while LGD jewelry sales will hit $18 billion, of which $7 billion will be "real incremental" sales for the larger industry.

The report goes on to discuss supply, demand and price catalysts for lab-created diamonds in 2024 and beyond.

The report can be read in its entirety here which includes a data visual. Please read the full disclosure below.

Paul Zimnisky, CFA is a globally recognized independent diamond industry analyst and consultant based in the New York metro area. His research and analysis on the diamond industry is used by financial institutions, management consulting firms, private and public corporations, governments, intergovernmental organizations and universities. More information can be found here. He can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @paulzimnisky.

