Paul Zimnisky Research Shows a Striking Decline in Diamond Production

Global natural diamond supply is at 40-year lows as a production economics squeeze leads to steep operational curtailments and mine closures

NEW YORK, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World renown independent diamond and jewelry analyst Paul Zimnisky highlights the sharp contraction in global diamond supplies in a new brief titled "Diamond Supply is Precipitously Falling."

Zimnisky notes that natural rough diamond supply is forecast to fall to under 95 million carats this year, which would mark the lowest global output since 1987. A harsh production economics squeeze has led to severe operational curtailments and multiple mines around the world shuttering. The result will likely be three primary entities controlling the vast majority of the world's natural diamond supplies going forward.

Zimnisky commented: "It's hard to overstate the supply contraction over the last few years. I think most everyone in the diamond and jewelry trade understands that the market has been in a lull, but I am not sure its appreciated how much supply has come off as a result, some of which will be permanently offline." He added, "I think the potential for a squeeze in natural diamond prices is unusually heightened at the moment and could be set off with any positive demand catalyst."

The brief can be read in its entirety here which includes a data chart. Please read the full disclosure at the bottom of the page.

Paul Zimnisky, CFA is a world-leading independent diamond and jewelry industry analyst and consultant based in the New York City metro area. His research and analysis on the diamond industry is used globally by financial institutions, management consulting firms, private and public corporations, governments, intergovernmental organizations and universities. More information can be found here. He can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @paulzimnisky.

For detailed analysis of the natural and lab-grown diamond industry, please inquire to [email protected] for information on consultation rates and custom research capabilities. For subscription information or to request a sample of Paul Zimnisky's State of the Diamond Market, a leading monthly diamond industry report which includes forecasts, data and trends, please contact: [email protected].

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Disclaimer: The views expressed above are strictly that of Paul Zimnisky, and are based solely on observations and opinions. Paul Zimnisky has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of information provided, however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The information is strictly for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. Consult your investment professional before making any investment decisions. Paul Zimnisky does not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of the above content. Third party use of this content is only permitted with the permission of Paul Zimnisky.

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SOURCE PZDA