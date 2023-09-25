Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine Announces Chateau Drool with the new 2020 Blanc de Noirs

"I've loved animals since I was a little girl. As a kid I wanted to be a veterinarian, so I thought I'd make Champagne at night and be a veterinarian during the day. We always grew up with a lot of animals," said Paula Kornell of Paula Kornell Sparkling. Tweet this

"The 2020 vintage was exceptional for sparkling wine," says Robin Akhurst, winemaker for Paula Kornell Sparkling. "The wine is radiant and effervescent with refined bubbles and an enchanting bouquet of fresh citrus blossom and crisp green apple. It's a wine that's effortlessly balanced, bright, clean and endlessly refreshing."

The first IG Live is scheduled for November 21 at 4:30 p.m. and will feature Paula in conversation with good friend, co-founder, and president of Jameson Humane, Monica Stevens. Jameson Humane is a beloved Napa Valley animal rescue and sanctuary, serving the Bay Area and beyond.

On December 13 at 4:30 p.m., Paula will team up with another good friend, Shana Franklin of drool. dog cookies, a baker of handmade dog treats for foodies that are delicious, nutritious and fun. They'll share baking and gifting ideas for your furry dog friends during the holidays.

The true heartbeat of the Paula Kornell Sparkling property are indeed her three dogs – Cowboy the Bulldog, Piper the Mastiff and little Daisy, who is lovingly also known as Phyllis Diller, a popular comedian of the 1970s known for her wild hair and cackling laugh.

Then there are the chickens, the inspiration behind Mother Cluckers, the name Paula uses to brand the eggs she gives to friends. And lastly, the loud, proud peacocks, who lord over the kingdom. Paula's home is warm and welcoming to all, but a love for animals is anything but optional.

"I've loved animals since I was a little girl," said Paula. "As a kid I wanted to be a veterinarian, so I thought I'd make Champagne at night and be a veterinarian during the day. We always grew up with a lot of animals."

Paula not only adopts and takes care of animals in her own home, but she is also an active member of several animal welfare organizations and a big believer in giving back wherever and whenever she can to help animals in her own community. Sharing Paula Kornell bubbles is one of her favorite ways to spread the joy and support these causes.

This summer, Paula Kornell Sparkling hosted a pop-up charity event at Kitchen Door in Napa supporting three local animal welfare organizations: Compassion without Borders, Jameson Humane and Napa Humane. Held in downtown Napa under the moniker Bubbles and Barks, the festive day focused on sharing Paula Kornell Sparkling Brut with the humans in attendance, while doggie swag and pet-friendly treats made all tails wag with joy.

