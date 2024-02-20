Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors, NYC, Awarded Best Of Houzz 2024 for the Eleventh Consecutive Year

This eleventh consecutive Best of Houzz award is a remarkable achievement for us, and a true mark of distinction from our peers. Post this

"Best of Houzz 2024" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

"The Best of Houzz awards serve as a symbol of trust and validation among homeowners seeking top-notch professionals," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "This year's winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry - many of whom are using Houzz Pro to enhance their services - and we are extremely pleased to give them this recognition."

You can see more of Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors's work on Houzz at https://www.houzz.com/pro/pmddllc/paula-mcdonald-design-build-and-interiors

About Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors

Paula McDonald's Design Build & Interiors practice brings New York City homeowners' visions to life through her ultimate full service Residential Design, Construction and Interiors firm since 2008. This one stop shop enables a faster, seamless and easier way for homeowners to approach remodeling any type of residential space. From the first meeting to final finished project, Paula's approach to delivering each client's dream residence is through both innovation in design and a holistic delivery of each client's vision and lifestyle.

This award-winning firm, recognized in prestigious design and consumer venues, is located in the heart of the Flatiron District at 27 West 20th St., Suite 706, New York, NY. For more information, visit pmddllc.com.

