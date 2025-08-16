Paulaner Sunset's "Love and Peace" Ad Campaign Rekindles the Spirit of the 1970s and Woodstock

This modern tribute blends nostalgia and AI to celebrate unity, joy and timeless refreshment.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paulaner Sunset, Germany's most iconic soda, is now available in the U.S. market. For its Amazon launch, Sunset has created the "Love and Peace" campaign. It is a homage to the timeless vibe of the 1970s, the decade that Sunset has been born as "Spezi" in Munich. "Love and Peace" is a nostalgic tribute to a decade defined by love, peace and unshakable optimism. The team behind Sunset wants to send a positive message in light of today's turbulent times. It is distributed via YouTube and a social media campaign.

To the day 56 years ago the Woodstock Festival took place. This has been one of the inspirations for Sunset's ad campaign that places love and positivity at the forefront. The idea for this modern take on a classic began over a year ago. The creative powerhouse behind the ad is Patrick Höchstetter and Charley Stadler (from Pullover Films). In 2024, they set the advertising world ablaze with the viral BRLO beer campaign (the most-watched commercial in history, reaching 1 billion views in just one week). After 12 months of collaboration and creative sparring, the vision became reality in June 2025.

Sunset's Amazon launch campaign, anchored by this emotionally charged, AI-powered visual, marks a bold new chapter in advertising. It is the first campaign of its kind where authentic, emotionally grounded storytelling meets cutting-edge technology to deliver a message that resonates across cultures and generations.

Composer Malte Hagemeister from California Music, known for the BRLO song, has created a powerful anthem for "Love and Peace".

"With 'Love and Peace', we wanted to create more than just an ad," said Matthias Memminger, Founder & CEO of Dreaming Sunset Inc. "We aimed to bottle the spirit of a generation and share it with the world. Paulaner Sunset is about joy, positivity and love of life. Our campaign brings that message to life in a way that feels both timeless and deeply relevant."

About Paulaner Sunset:

Paulaner Sunset is a non-alcoholic beverage that combines cola with orange and lemon juices, enhanced by spices and a hint of vanilla, offering a unique, layered taste. Enjoy a unique blend of fruitiness, natural sugar and a mellow carbonation that offers a delicate yet bold flavor.

Originating in Munich in 1974 under the name "Paulaner Spezi," it has maintained its original recipe and distinctive psychedelic-inspired design, becoming a cultural icon in Germany. In 2024, Dreaming Sunset Inc., a Venice, California-based father & son startup, introduced the beverage to the U.S. market as Paulaner Sunset. Follow the brand on Instagram

