Paulson Training Launches Expanded Single Screw Extrusion Plastics Training Series

Paulson, plastics training expert, has launched an improved and expanded online training course for extrusion operators with more hours of training, new topics, and foundational knowledge preparing extrusion pros for advanced extrusion training topics.

ORLANDO, Fla. , Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paulson, plastics training expert, has launched an improved and expanded foundational course for extrusion operators. This fully online training series includes over 20 hours of extrusion training and prepares professionals for advanced extrusion courses focused on twin screw extrusion, extrusion blow molding, and sheet extrusion.

Paulson's science-backed training is proven in the industry, teaching a unique perspective that improves team members' ability to produce better parts with more consistent, repeatable results. Extruder Operation & Control – Single Screw comes with expanded lessons and modern, 3D visuals. It features new footage from major plastics producers and 11 topics to help your team learn to optimize the extrusion process and troubleshoot with ease.

For extruder operators, material handlers, set-up personnel, production supervisors, and others who are part of the extrusion process, this online course series is fully virtual. Learners can start and stop the training series whenever needed, allowing them to train without interrupting their main duties.

"We're excited to release this new updated and expanded Single Screw Extrusion courseware. We will better serve the plastic manufacturers running these machines with modern, 3D digital training that serves extrusion technicians of all experience levels. We're so proud to expand our topical offering with this revamped foundational course series," according to Karen Paulson, Senior Consultant at Certus, Paulson's parent company.

This course is available now via https://store.certus.com/brand/Paulson or from a Certus training expert.

About Paulson Training

Paulson Training Programs, Inc. is an innovative plastics training company upskilling learners with science-based injection molding and extrusion technology through its premium digital courseware, simulation, and instructor-led Certification seminars. Paulson revolutionized the industry by introducing and teaching part production from the plastics point of view, transforming processing from an art to a science and helping processors achieve and foster more efficient operations. Over 5,000 companies and 50,000 plastics professionals worldwide subscribe to and benefit from Paulson's powerful, flexible, and proven training solutions. https://www.paulsontraining.com

About Certus

Certus is a leading professional training and certification platform that delivers digital training and compliance solutions across an ever-growing list of regulatory-driven end markets. Its best-in-class technology platform and content library enables lifelong learnings at every level — from trusted industry brands to individual students and skilled professionals. To learn more about Certus, visit certus.com.

Media Contact

Travis Dean, Certus, 303-867-0709, [email protected], Certus.com

SOURCE Paulson