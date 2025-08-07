Pause Please Women's Wellness Conference Returns to Seattle September 13

The event is an empowering experience for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and midlife wellness

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AnneMarie Aesthetics is proud to present Pause Please, a one-of-a-kind women's health and wellness conference designed to support women navigating the second season of life. Taking place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The 101 in downtown Seattle, the event offers education, connection, and empowerment for women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

This immersive half-day experience is built around real conversations about perimenopause, menopause, hormone health, and longevity—without stigma or fluff. Attendees can expect actionable insights from top thought leaders in health, wellness, and women's midlife care.

Keynote speaker Tamsen Fadal, Emmy award-winning journalist, author, and outspoken menopause advocate, will headline the event. Fadal is the host of The MenoPAUSE Podcast and author of The New Menopause: Navigating Your Path Through Hormonal Change with Purpose, Power & Facts. With a powerful personal story and extensive media advocacy, she brings a fresh, unapologetic perspective to the conversation around women's health.

Joining her is Dr. AnneMarie Fombu, founder of AnneMarie Aesthetics and a board-certified nurse practitioner with expertise in hormone optimization, aesthetics, and longevity medicine. With her clinical background and compassionate approach, Dr. Fombu will offer evidence-based strategies for thriving through hormonal transitions and aging with strength and intention.

Additional speakers include nutritional, leadership, and mindfulness experts. Each brings their unique expertise to a dynamic afternoon of education and support.

Tickets are available now at annemarieaesthetics.com/pause-please-event/ and include access to all sessions, wellness resources, and a chance to connect with like-minded women. Space is limited.

