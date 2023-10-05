PAVE Receives Overall Fleet Management Company of The Year Award by AutoTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAVE, the world's most advanced automated vehicle inspection platform, today announced it has been named Overall Fleet Management Company Of The Year in the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

PAVE enables clients to automatically receive graded vehicle condition reports, with estimations for repair costs, from photos alone. By following a guided image capture process on a smartphone, regardless of where the vehicle is located, PAVE's clients can reliably understand the condition of their vehicle. PAVE's automated approach to vehicle inspections provides significant efficiencies and accuracies for a diversified set of automotive use cases including vehicle acquisitions, disposals, fleet condition management, and vehicle merchandising.

The PAVE API allows for easy optimization of existing workflows through integration of PAVE's guided mobile user experience and robust real-time inspection process.

For vehicle fleets, PAVE provides automated vehicle inspections that provide fleet managers access to a faster, more accurate, and cost-effective solution to traditional manual inspections. PAVE's automated vehicle inspections offer a streamlined approach to managing fleets, enabling fleet leasing companies, fleet owners, and fleet operators, to make quicker decisions at the VIN level.

"Anyone who can take photos with a smartphone can use the PAVE product, and our clients benefit by unlocking the knowledge of a skilled inspector without the associated time and expense. We're pleased to be in this years' AutoTech Breakthrough Winners' Circle," said Brian Steinhauser, co-CEO, PAVE. "From optimizing fleet management, to improving customer experience and vehicle safety, PAVE can help optimize your fleet's performance while reducing maintenance expenses. We will continue to enhance our technology to provide the most comprehensive and reliable inspection solutions in the industry, providing trust, transparency, and efficiency in vehicle inspections."

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more.

"PAVE has truly transformed the vehicle inspection," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Managing a vehicle fleet is challenging; it means keeping vehicles running smoothly, maintaining compliance with safety standards, and minimizing out of service time. We're thrilled to recognize PAVE as Overall Fleet Management Company of the Year for all their inspection solutions. PAVE removes complexity allowing you to know the condition of a fleet vehicle anytime, anywhere, automatically. They give fleet managers access to a faster, more accurate, and cost-effective solution to traditional manual inspections."

About PAVE

PAVE is an automotive technology company that is reimagining how the world inspects vehicles. PAVE is powered by Intelligent Damage Detection capabilities, enabling anyone with a smartphone to complete a guided vehicle inspection by simply taking photos of their vehicle. Headquartered in Toronto, the team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries, blending the best of both artificial and automotive intelligence. For more information, visit pave.ai.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies, and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Chuck Norman, PAVE, 9196259873, [email protected], https://www.pave.ai/

SOURCE PAVE