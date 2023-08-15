PAVE Sets Uniform Standards for Vehicle Appraisals in Collaboration with Turnyn

"The collaboration between PAVE and Turnyn is driving innovation and efficiency in the vehicle acquisition market," said Brian Steinhauser, Co-CEO at PAVE. Tweet this

"We're in the early stages, but we're confident that we've found the right mix of people, process, and technology to achieve long-term success," says Zachary Schwebel, CEO, Turnyn. "With PAVE, we are putting the keys back into the dealer's hands, allowing them to offer fair, accurate, and consistent valuations to consumers each and every time."

Turnyn assesses details about a consumer's vehicle from a single platform and connects dealers with customers to complete transactions directly. The challenge Turnyn faced before PAVE was a need to automatically provide dealers with more insight into the condition of the potential consumer acquisition. PAVE has since provided a scalable vehicle inspection platform that supported the rapid growth of remote and in-person vehicle acquisitions for Turnyn.

PAVE's automated inspection solutions have proven instrumental in enabling Turnyn to acquire more than 3,000 vehicles to date. By replacing physical, in-person vehicle inspections, Turnyn has experienced a 5X improvement in complete, quality vehicle appraisals, enhancing their ability to assess trade-in values accurately and efficiently. This also establishes a grading baseline for all vehicles within a portfolio.

"The collaboration between PAVE and Turnyn is driving innovation and efficiency in the vehicle acquisition market," said Brian Steinhauser, Co-CEO at PAVE. "Together, we are setting a new standard for uniformed appraisals by providing dealers with consistent and accurate appraisals that empower them to make informed decisions."

About PAVE

PAVE is an automotive technology company that is reimagining how the world inspects vehicles. PAVE is powered by Intelligent Damage Detection capabilities, enabling anyone with a smartphone to complete a guided vehicle inspection by simply taking photos of their vehicle. Headquartered in Toronto, the team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries, blending the best of both artificial and automotive intelligence. For more information, visit pave.ai.

About Turnyn

Turnyn is an industry-first customer acquisition platform. Turnyn gives dealers the ability to acquire inventory direct from their customers with confidence. Their simple-to-use platform, including an industry-leading AI inspection tool, provides more information about the customer's car than any other tool on the market, keeping the customer informed throughout the process of engagement, offers, follow-up, and conversion. Buying remotely is an absolute must today for dealers, and with Turnyn, that dream becomes a reality. Satisfaction guaranteed.

