Pave the Way for Better Healthcare CLM With CobbleStone's New Guide

CobbleStone has released its latest free whitepaper that gives an in-depth analysis of the benefits of implementing contract management software in the healthcare industry.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report - continues to provide essential information for legal and procurement professionals in the healthcare industry that are seeking to enhance their contract lifecycle management.

Titled "A Blueprint for Healthcare Contract Management Software," this whitepaper contains the essential information needed to recognize common bottlenecks and to make informed decisions on selecting contract management software.

Without a streamlined system in place for healthcare contract lifecycle management (CLM), contracts can become liabilities rather than assets. Delays in contract approvals, missed renewals, and the inability to track rebates, financials, and compliance can derail even the most well-intentioned healthcare organization. These bottlenecks can not only jeopardize financial performance but can negatively impact the quality of patient care.

With the help of CobbleStone's free guide, readers can equip themselves with the proper knowledge they need to tackle avoidable CLM issues in the healthcare industry.

"Avoiding contract management bottlenecks is vital in every industry - including healthcare. With our free guide, readers can explore the benefits of proper contract management software and how our industry-leading and AI-backed tech can protect them from common pitfalls related to the management of BAAs and other healthcare industry-specific contracts," says Matthew Friebis, CIO at CobbleStone Software.

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

