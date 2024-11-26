PAVE/X 2025 Sells Out Exhibitor Space, Set to Deliver a Bigger and Better Event in Chattanooga

"With expanded space, more exhibitors, and even more exciting opportunities to learn and connect, PAVE/X 2025 is set to be the industry's must-attend event of the year," says Amy Schwandt, Co-Founder of PAVE/X. Post this

The 2025 show will feature an action-packed demonstration showcase, offering attendees the chance to see milling, paving, striping, and sealcoating equipment in action, while also engaging with experts to streamline their decision-making process. To further enhance the experience, the outdoor demo area will provide even more interaction, with contractors able to engage directly with equipment and operators. Manufacturer representatives will be on hand to answer all questions, and daily safety briefings, sponsored by Rabine, will ensure contractors are equipped with the latest safety protocols.

To further enhance the attendee experience, PAVE/X 2025 will offer over 90 hours of expert-led educational content, providing invaluable insights into the latest trends, best practices, and technological innovations in the paving industry. From tactical strategies to business management, the event will help professionals stay ahead of the curve and grow their businesses.

PAVE/X is also the perfect environment for networking, with dedicated events, informal happy hours, and roundtable discussions designed to foster meaningful connections and collaboration. Whether you're looking to expand your network or explore new business opportunities, PAVE/X offers a unique setting for industry leaders and like-minded professionals to come together.

While exhibitor space for PAVE/X 2025 is sold out, registration for attendees is officially open. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. With expanded space, more exhibitors, and even more exciting opportunities to learn and connect, PAVE/X 2025 is set to be the industry's must-attend event of the year.

For more information and to register for PAVE/X 2025, please visit http://www.pavexshow.com

About PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience

PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience, and immersive trade show experience, is designed to propel contractors and business owners forward by offering a dynamic platform that combines live equipment demonstrations, a comprehensive educational program, and ample networking opportunities. Set within an expansive trade show floor, this unique event aims to advance participants' business acumen and expertise, providing them with the tools and connections needed to thrive in the pavement industry.

About Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Published by IRONMARKETS, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine is distributed to over 18,000 contractors in the paving, sealcoating, pavement marking, repair, and sweeping segments. The magazine, published eight times yearly, provides "how-to" information to help contractors run their business more profitably and stay up-to-date on the industry trends, technological developments in materials and equipment, and on-the-job techniques that can improve productivity and add to their bottom line. To learn more, or apply for any of our industry award recognition programs, visit: ForConstructionPros.com/pavement-maintenance

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at http://www.iron.markets

Media Contact

Amy Schwandt, IRONMARKETS, (800) 538-5544, [email protected], https://www.iron.markets/

Chantal Zimmermann, IRONMARKETS, (800) 538-5544, [email protected], https://www.iron.markets/

