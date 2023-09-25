Pavilion & G2 announce finalists for the inaugural GTM Awards

Executive leaders, B2B technology companies recognized as finalists across 19 categories ahead of October 12th award ceremony
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavilion, the leading global community for revenue executives, CEOs, and founders in the B2B software space, in partnership with G2, today announced the finalists for their new esteemed industry recognition program, the GTM Awards. The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on October 12, 2023. The event will bring together leaders, influencers, and innovators across the B2B SaaS industries.
"We're thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding accomplishments of these go-to-market leaders," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "At Pavilion, we are committed to connecting GTM leaders through collaborative programming. These finalists represent some of the best our industry has to offer and are a true testament to what our company strives for."
"With experience leading marketing and sales teams, I'm passionate about aligning the two for unified go-to-market strategies," said Mike Weir, Advisor at G2. "This is why I'm excited for G2 and Pavilion to partner on these awards that celebrate and honor outstanding GTM leaders across B2B SaaS."
The inaugural GTM Awards celebrate and honor top go-to-market leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional skills, achievements, and contributions across various sectors within the B2B SaaS space. Winners will be determined by the GTM Awards judging panel, comprised of independent industry experts Sam Jacobs, Founder & CEO of Pavilion, Mike Weir, Advisor at G2, Jacco van der Kooij, Founder of Winning by Design, Sangram Vajre, CEO of GTM Partners, and Lisa Sharapata, CMO of Arbinger Institute.
2023 GTM Award Finalists
CRO of the Year
- Steve Travaglini, Chief Sales Officer at LinkSquares
- Alberto Carlos Benigno, Chief Sales Officer at Wildix
- Ohad Mandelbaum, Chief Revenue Officer at Perimeter 81
- Mark Kosoglow, Chief Revenue Officer at Catalyst SoftwareCRO
CRO Lifetime Achievement Award
- Marc Jacobs, Chief Revenue Officer at Cheq
- Ashley Grech, Chief Revenue Officer at Xero
- Kiva Kolstein, President & Chief Revenue Officer at AlphaSense
- Fred Mather, Co-Founder at Advisewell
Startup CRO of the Year
- Alex Wettreich, Head of Sales at Writer
- Benedikt Meuthen, Vice President of Sales at deskbird
- Eric Appel, Worldwide Head of Sales at Island
- Sam Rahmanian, Vice President of Global Sales at Monsido
CMO of the Year
- Latane Conant, Chief Marketing Officer at 6Sense
- Michael Londgren, Chief Marketing Officer at Responsive
- Juliette Kopeckky, Chief Marketing Officer at LinkSquares
- Ron Carson, Chief Marketing Officer at Terra Dotta
CMO Lifetime Achievement Award
- Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer at Autodesk
- Sarah Franklin, President & Chairwoman Adivsory at Salesforce
- Chris Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer at Box
- Christine Cefalo, Marketing & Communications Advisor at Workday
Startup CMO of the Year
- Trinity Nguyen, Vice President of Marketing at UserGems
- Nicole Wojno Smith, Vice President of Marketing at Tackle.io
- Alex Poulos, Chief Marketing Officer at Crossbeam
CCO of the Year
- Kim Peretti, Chief Customer Officer at Klaviyo
- Tom Austin, Vice President of Customer Success at Redgate Software
- Jess Broderick, Vice President of Client Solutions, North America at Yext
CCO Lifetime Achievement Award
- Yamini Rangan, Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot
- Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer at Sumo Logic
- Elizabeth Zornes, Chief Customer Officer at Autodesk
- Hatim Shafique, Chief Operating Officer at Databricks
Startup CCO of the Year
- David Newton, VP of Product, Customer Success at HANDLE Global
- Brandi Corbello, Senior Vice President of Global Delivery at Indico Data
- John Henwood, Vice President of Customer Success at Writer
CEO of the Year
- Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer at Planful
- Luke Freiler, Chief Executive Officer at Centercode
- Alex Richardson, Chief Executive Officer at Art of Mentoring
- Kris Rudeergraap, Chief Executive Officer at Sendoso
CEO Lifetime Achievement Award
- Brian Halligan, Co-Founder & Chairperson at HubSpot
- Aurelien Mottier, Chief Executive Officer & Chairperson at Operatix
- Andrew Bialecki, Chief Executive Officer at Klaviyo
- Tobias Lutke, Chief Executive Officer at Shopify
Startup CEO of the Year
- May Habib, Chief Executive Officer at Writer
- Frances Zelazny, Chief Executive Officer at Anonybit
- Yevgeniy Vahlis, Chief Executive Officer at Shakudo
- Gal Aga, Chief Executive Officer at Aligned
GTM Innovator Award
- 6Sense
- ActiveCampaign
- Snowflake
- SOCi
Category Creator Award
- UserGems
- Flip CX
- CHEQ
- Krisp
Hypergrowth Award
- Aeologic Technologies
- Intentsify
- Alma SOCi
Campaign of the Year
- 6Sense
- Aligned
Venture Capital Investor of the Year
- Summit Partners
- GGV Capital
- Stage 2
- Insight Partners
