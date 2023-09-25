Pavilion & G2 announce finalists for the inaugural GTM Awards

Executive leaders, B2B technology companies recognized as finalists across 19 categories ahead of October 12th award ceremony

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavilion, the leading global community for revenue executives, CEOs, and founders in the B2B software space, in partnership with G2, today announced the finalists for their new esteemed industry recognition program, the GTM Awards. The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on October 12, 2023. The event will bring together leaders, influencers, and innovators across the B2B SaaS industries.

"We're thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding accomplishments of these go-to-market leaders," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "At Pavilion, we are committed to connecting GTM leaders through collaborative programming. These finalists represent some of the best our industry has to offer and are a true testament to what our company strives for."

"With experience leading marketing and sales teams, I'm passionate about aligning the two for unified go-to-market strategies," said Mike Weir, Advisor at G2. "This is why I'm excited for G2 and Pavilion to partner on these awards that celebrate and honor outstanding GTM leaders across B2B SaaS."

The inaugural GTM Awards celebrate and honor top go-to-market leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional skills, achievements, and contributions across various sectors within the B2B SaaS space. Winners will be determined by the GTM Awards judging panel, comprised of independent industry experts Sam Jacobs, Founder & CEO of Pavilion, Mike Weir, Advisor at G2, Jacco van der Kooij, Founder of Winning by Design, Sangram Vajre, CEO of GTM Partners, and Lisa Sharapata, CMO of Arbinger Institute.

2023 GTM Award Finalists

CRO of the Year

Steve Travaglini , Chief Sales Officer at LinkSquares

, Chief Sales Officer at LinkSquares Alberto Carlos Benigno , Chief Sales Officer at Wildix

, Chief Sales Officer at Wildix Ohad Mandelbaum , Chief Revenue Officer at Perimeter 81

, Chief Revenue Officer at Perimeter 81 Mark Kosoglow , Chief Revenue Officer at Catalyst SoftwareCRO

CRO Lifetime Achievement Award

Marc Jacobs , Chief Revenue Officer at Cheq

, Chief Revenue Officer at Cheq Ashley Grech , Chief Revenue Officer at Xero

, Chief Revenue Officer at Xero Kiva Kolstein, President & Chief Revenue Officer at AlphaSense

Fred Mather , Co-Founder at Advisewell

Startup CRO of the Year

Alex Wettreich , Head of Sales at Writer

, Head of Sales at Writer Benedikt Meuthen, Vice President of Sales at deskbird

Eric Appel , Worldwide Head of Sales at Island

, Worldwide Head of Sales at Island Sam Rahmanian , Vice President of Global Sales at Monsido

CMO of the Year

Latane Conant , Chief Marketing Officer at 6Sense

, Chief Marketing Officer at 6Sense Michael Londgren , Chief Marketing Officer at Responsive

, Chief Marketing Officer at Responsive Juliette Kopeckky, Chief Marketing Officer at LinkSquares

Ron Carson , Chief Marketing Officer at Terra Dotta

CMO Lifetime Achievement Award

Dara Treseder , Chief Marketing Officer at Autodesk

, Chief Marketing Officer at Autodesk Sarah Franklin , President & Chairwoman Adivsory at Salesforce

, President & Chairwoman Adivsory at Salesforce Chris Koehler , Chief Marketing Officer at Box

, Chief Marketing Officer at Box Christine Cefalo , Marketing & Communications Advisor at Workday

Startup CMO of the Year

Trinity Nguyen , Vice President of Marketing at UserGems

, Vice President of Marketing at UserGems Nicole Wojno Smith , Vice President of Marketing at Tackle.io

, Vice President of Marketing at Tackle.io Alex Poulos , Chief Marketing Officer at Crossbeam

CCO of the Year

Kim Peretti , Chief Customer Officer at Klaviyo

, Chief Customer Officer at Klaviyo Tom Austin , Vice President of Customer Success at Redgate Software

, Vice President of Customer Success at Redgate Software Jess Broderick , Vice President of Client Solutions, North America at Yext

CCO Lifetime Achievement Award

Yamini Rangan , Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot

, Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot Dione Hedgpeth , Chief Customer Officer at Sumo Logic

, Chief Customer Officer at Sumo Logic Elizabeth Zornes , Chief Customer Officer at Autodesk

, Chief Customer Officer at Autodesk Hatim Shafique , Chief Operating Officer at Databricks

Startup CCO of the Year

David Newton , VP of Product, Customer Success at HANDLE Global

, VP of Product, Customer Success at HANDLE Global Brandi Corbello , Senior Vice President of Global Delivery at Indico Data

, Senior Vice President of Global Delivery at Indico Data John Henwood , Vice President of Customer Success at Writer

CEO of the Year

Grant Halloran , Chief Executive Officer at Planful

, Chief Executive Officer at Planful Luke Freiler , Chief Executive Officer at Centercode

, Chief Executive Officer at Centercode Alex Richardson , Chief Executive Officer at Art of Mentoring

, Chief Executive Officer at Art of Mentoring Kris Rudeergraap, Chief Executive Officer at Sendoso

CEO Lifetime Achievement Award

Brian Halligan , Co-Founder & Chairperson at HubSpot

, Co-Founder & Chairperson at HubSpot Aurelien Mottier , Chief Executive Officer & Chairperson at Operatix

, Chief Executive Officer & Chairperson at Operatix Andrew Bialecki , Chief Executive Officer at Klaviyo

, Chief Executive Officer at Klaviyo Tobias Lutke , Chief Executive Officer at Shopify

Startup CEO of the Year

May Habib , Chief Executive Officer at Writer

, Chief Executive Officer at Writer Frances Zelazny , Chief Executive Officer at Anonybit

, Chief Executive Officer at Anonybit Yevgeniy Vahlis, Chief Executive Officer at Shakudo

Gal Aga, Chief Executive Officer at Aligned

GTM Innovator Award

6Sense

ActiveCampaign

Snowflake

SOCi

Category Creator Award

UserGems

Flip CX

CHEQ

Krisp

Hypergrowth Award

Aeologic Technologies

Intentsify

Alma SOCi

Campaign of the Year

6Sense

Aligned

Venture Capital Investor of the Year

Summit Partners

GGV Capital

Stage 2

Insight Partners

Tickets to attend the award ceremony are available for purchase here. Stay connected and join the conversation using the hashtag #GTMAwards on the Pavilion LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About GTM Awards:

The GTM Awards is an industry-wide recognition program celebrating top go-to-market leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and success in sales, marketing, customer success, operations, CEO/founder roles, and investing. The program is sponsored by Pavilion and G2, and aims to inspire professionals, foster a sense of community, and honor exceptional contributions in the dynamic B2B SaaS go-to-market landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

About Pavilion:

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since then, it has grown into a 10,000+ member international community of go-to-market leaders. Through structured training in Pavilion University; private, moderated peer groups; and in-person events, Pavilion delivers on its mission to help revenue leaders unlock and achieve their full professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com.

About G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit http://www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

