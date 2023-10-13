Pavilion & G2 announce winners at the inaugural GTM Awards

Executive leaders, B2B technology companies recognized as winners across 17 categories at Nashville award ceremony

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavilion, the leading global community for revenue executives, CEOs, and founders in the B2B software space, in partnership with G2, is proud to announce the winners of their new esteemed industry recognition program, the GTM Awards. Winners were recognized at a ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on October 12th among fellow leaders, influencers, and innovators from across the B2B SaaS industry.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to honor all of these incredible winners at last night's ceremony in Nashville," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "These awards are a testament to our mission at Pavilion to connect GTM leaders through collaborative programming. We're thrilled with this year's results, and can't wait to see what next year brings."

Last night's ceremony brought together winners, sponsors, nominees, and fellow leaders of the B2B SaaS industry to celebrate at the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame. In true Nashville fashion, winners were awarded personalized commemorative guitars for their achievements. More about the ceremony can be found at http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

The inaugural GTM Awards celebrate and honor top go-to-market leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional skills, achievements, and contributions across various sectors within the B2B SaaS space. Winners have been determined by the GTM Awards judging panel, comprised of independent industry experts Sam Jacobs, Founder & CEO of Pavilion; Mike Weir, Advisor at G2; Jacco van der Kooij, Founder of Winning by Design; Sangram Vajre, CEO of GTM Partners; and Lisa Sharapata, CMO of Arbinger Institute.

2023 GTM Award Winners

To view pictures from the event and learn more about this year's winners, follow Pavilion on LinkedIn.

About GTM Awards:

The GTM Awards is an industry-wide recognition program celebrating top go-to-market leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and success in sales, marketing, customer success, operations, CEO/founder roles, and investing. The program is sponsored by Pavilion and G2, and aims to inspire professionals, foster a sense of community, and honor exceptional contributions in the dynamic B2B SaaS go-to-market landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

About Pavilion:

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since then, it has grown into a 10,000+ member international community of go-to-market leaders. Through structured training in Pavilion University; private, moderated peer groups; and in-person events, Pavilion delivers on its mission to help revenue leaders unlock and achieve their full professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com.

About G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit http://www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

