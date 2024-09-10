Pavilion & TrustRadius announce finalists for the 2024 GTM Awards

Executive leaders, B2B technology companies recognized as finalists ahead of October 15 award ceremony in Austin

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavilion, the leading private global community for go-to-market (GTM) executives, CEOs, and founders in the B2B tech space, in partnership with TrustRadius, the leading buyer intelligence platform, today announced the finalists for their industry recognition program, the GTM Awards. The winners will be announced at an exclusive awards ceremony at The Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2024 in conjunction with Pavilion's GTM2024 conference. The event will bring together hundreds of the tech industry's top leaders, influencers, and innovators.

"Pavilion is pleased to continue this tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of GTM leaders," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "Our team is committed to building a community that provides the world's top GTM leaders with peer support and opportunities for collaborative learning. Each of the finalists brings unique expertise and incredible experience to the table. We're proud to have such an esteemed group of leaders representing our industry."

"It's difficult to be a leader today in tech, let alone a top leader. The finalists for the GTM Awards are braving a new frontier and throwing out the old playbooks, all to meet their customers' needs," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "We are excited to celebrate the ones taking charge, listening to their customers and taking action to drive business growth."

The GTM Awards celebrate and honor top go-to-market leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional skills, achievements, and contributions across various sectors within the B2B tech space. Winners will be determined by the GTM Awards judging panel, comprised of independent industry experts Sam Jacobs, Founder & CEO of Pavilion, Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing & Community of TrustRadius, Jacco van der Kooij, Founder of Winning by Design, Sangram Vajre, CEO of GTM Partners, and Debe Rapson, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Women in Revenue.

2024 GTM Award Finalists

Fractional-Advisor of the Year

Liza Adams

Rachel Johnson

Sherri Sklar

Leslie Venetz

RevOps Leader of the Year

Kayvan Dastgheeib

Lawrence Levinson

Christine Maxey

Sandy Robinson

Hypergrowth Award

Chili Piper

Exclaimer

Vagaro

Vendori

GTM Innovator

ChampionHQ

Cisco Systems

Demandbase

Revenue Grid

Startup CEO of the Year

Daniel Berlind

Charlotte Dales

Anthony Kennada

Collin Smith

CEO of the Year

Eido Gal

Anthony Lamot

Hunter Madeley

Alina Vandenberghe

Startup CCO of the Year

Jess Bergson

Gonzalo Cayo

Paige Collins

Krisi Faltorusso

CCO of the Year

Chris Collins

Chris Dishman

Heidi Lasker

Kimberly Simms

Startup CMO of the Year

Canberk Beker

Jenn Deering Davis

Colby Proffitt

Anthony Ricco

CMO of the Year

Kelly Hopping

Carol Howley

Charity Hudnall

Brandon Redlinger

Startup CRO of the Year

Aviv Canaani

Autumn Grimm

James Kaikis

Ryan Milligan

CRO of the Year

Bryan Caplin

Kristen Habacht

Kiva Kolstein

Kyle Norton

In addition to announcing the winners in the above categories, this year's ceremony will include a special award for Revenue Architect of the Year to recognize an individual GTM leader who has driven outstanding results by striving for excellence across the full customer lifecycle.

GTM2024 ticket holders may attend the GTM Awards at no additional cost. Awards ceremony tickets are also available separately for purchase here. Stay connected and join the conversation using the hashtag #GTMAwards on the Pavilion LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About GTM Awards:

The GTM Awards is an industry-wide recognition program celebrating top go-to-market leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and success in sales, marketing, customer success, operations, CEO/founder roles, and investing. The program is sponsored by Pavilion and TrustRadius, and aims to inspire professionals, foster a sense of community, and honor exceptional contributions in the dynamic B2B SaaS go-to-market landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

About Pavilion:

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Now, with over 10,000 members in more than 450 cities around the world, Pavilion is a place where CEOs, revenue leaders, and go-to-market teams from the world's fastest growing companies come together to build relationships, learn new skills, forge meaningful connections, and help individuals and organizations thrive. For more information about Pavilion, or to become a member, please visit https://www.joinpavilion.com/.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

